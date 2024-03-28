California Water Service Group Recognized by Newsweek as One of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies”

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) announced today that it has earned a spot on Newsweek magazine’s 2024 list of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” for the second consecutive year. Newsweek compiles the list with Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



Group ranked second among water utilities nationwide, based on feedback and analysis regarding trust among customers, employees, and investors. The list spans 23 industries and recognizes the top 700 out of 3,400 of the largest public and private companies by revenue, a field nearly 10% larger than last year. Rankings were determined by market definition—companies headquartered in the United States with annual revenue over $500 million, an independent survey of residents that yielded 97,000 evaluations, and a social listening analysis of more than 532,000 company mentions.

“Our team at California Water Service Group lives by a set of core values that includes, in part, integrity, service, respect, and commitment. We are dedicated to being a leader our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders can trust, and we appreciate this recognition,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman & CEO.

The full listing is published at www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2024.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

