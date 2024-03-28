Revolutionizing Fintech: 6G Digital & Rune Nilsson's FlexM Global in a Bold $12.5M Deal Shaking the Banking Industry

Singapore, Singapore , March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the fintech landscape, 6G Digital Private Limited has acquired a 25% stake in the innovative fintech company, FlexM Global AS, for a staggering USD 12.5 million. This strategic partnership not only signals a major shift in the industry but also hints at an ambitious plan for a complete acquisition in 2024.

About Rune Wahl Nilsson:

Rune Wahl Nilsson, a visionary entrepreneur with a proven track record of success, is spearheading the fintech revolution with his latest venture, FlexM Global AS. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for market trends, Nilsson is leading FlexM towards a future where banking is synonymous with accessibility, efficiency, and affordability.

In recent years, Rune Nilsson has emerged as a driving force in the fintech sector, leveraging his expertise to challenge traditional banking norms and introduce disruptive solutions. His dedication to excellence and commitment to customer-centricity have earned him widespread acclaim within the industry.

The Acquisition:

The acquisition of FlexM Global AS by 6G Digital Private Limited marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the fintech landscape. By combining 6G Digital's global reach and resources with FlexM's innovative technology and market expertise, the partnership is poised to revolutionize the way financial services are delivered worldwide.

With a shared vision of democratizing access to banking services and empowering individuals and businesses, the collaboration between 6G Digital and FlexM represents a bold step towards a more inclusive and equitable financial ecosystem.

"The strategic acquisition of Flex M shares will strengthen 6G Digital to challenge the banking and money transfer industry across 6 continents. Our goal is to offer affordable, state-of-the-art mobile financial services around the world," explains M.A. Zaman, Chairman of 6G Digital.

The Future of Fintech:

As technology continues to reshape the financial services landscape, FlexM Global AS remains at the forefront of innovation, driving meaningful change and fostering greater financial inclusion. Through its cutting-edge platform and customer-centric approach, FlexM is poised to empower millions of individuals and businesses worldwide, revolutionizing the way they access and manage their finances.

With a strong focus on technological innovation, Rune Wahl Nilsson and FlexM are committed to staying ahead of the curve and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. By leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics, FlexM is revolutionizing the banking experience, making it more seamless, secure, and user-friendly.

About FlexM Global AS:

FlexM Global AS is at the forefront of fintech innovation, operating in six countries and leading the charge in the next generation of banking services. Its focus on blockchain technology and automation makes it a key player in the fintech industry. For more information, visit FlexM Global AS Website.

About 6G Digital Private Limited:

6G Digital Private Limited is a leading player in the fintech industry, dedicated to revolutionizing financial services through innovative technology and strategic partnerships.





For media inquiries, please contact:

FLEXM GLOBAL AS

Rune Wahl Nilsson

E. rune@flexm.com

Cell: +47 9280400

6G DIGITAL Private Limited

Mr. M.A Zaman

E. chairman@6gdigital.cloud

Cell: +65 80566287



