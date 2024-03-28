Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for April 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for April 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the April regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the March rate of $2.133 per GJ to $1.933 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $1.68 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.254 per GJ

for March and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $145 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the April regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the March rate of $2.133 per GJ to $1.933 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $1.680 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.254 per GJ

for March and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $127 in the South.