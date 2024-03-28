Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for April 2024

| Source: Direct Energy Regulated Services Direct Energy Regulated Services

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for April 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for April is approximately 8% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $0.63 or 0% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 11.458 2.999 14.457
Commercial 11.343 2.897 14.240
Industrial 11.073 2.035 13.108
Farm 11.326 4.018 15.344
Irrigation 10.949 0.000 10.949
Oil & Gas 11.013 6.687 17.700
Lighting 8.367 2.531 10.898
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 11.326 3.950 15.276
Borradaile REA 11.326 4.305 15.631
Braes REA 11.326 3.757 15.083
Claysmore REA 11.326 4.863 16.189
Devonia REA 11.326 3.781 15.107
Heart River REA 11.326 2.674 14.000
Kneehill REA 11.326 3.767 15.093
Mackenzie REA 11.326 3.133 14.459
Myrnam REA 11.326 3.338 14.664
Zawale REA 11.326 2.647 13.973 

 

            











    

        

        
