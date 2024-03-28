WSP Vice Chair to Retire From the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), today announced that Pierre Shoiry, WSP’s Vice Chairman, will be retiring from the Board at WSP’s upcoming Shareholder Meeting to be held on May 9, 2024.



Mr. Shoiry was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation for 21 years before successfully transitioning to the role of Vice Chairman in 2016 and ensuring sound continuity and succession planning. He has been instrumental in the direction and growth of the business and this year, is completing 35 years of dedicated service and leadership with WSP. The Corporation has grown through organic growth and acquisitions into one of the leading global engineering consulting firms with 66,500 employees.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the Corporation for 35 years, including the last 8 years as Vice Chairman. Over that time, I am very proud of the consistent and significant growth we have achieved, both in Canada and around the world and I am leaving with great confidence in WSP’s future and the strength of its Management team and Board,” said Pierre Shoiry.

"On my behalf and that of the entire Board, we want to express our sincere appreciation for Pierre's significant contributions and dedicated service during his tenure as Vice Chairman and previously as President and Chief Executive Officer. Pierre leaves a great legacy and a shared vision for our future. He has been instrumental in our success, and I thank him for his stewardship and counsel over the years”, stated Chris Cole, Chairman of the Board.

“I want to thank Pierre for his strategic insight and invaluable support of WSP. What we accomplished together has been truly remarkable. His guidance over the past eight years on the Board has ensured the continuity and development of our vision, which is to be the undisputed leader in our industry. I have been fortunate to work with Pierre for many years and I wish him well for the future”, said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 66,500 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2023, WSP reported $14.4 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

