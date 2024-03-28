Pixalate’s February 2024 Ad Fraud Research on Global CTV App Spoofing for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV: 4.6% of CTV Traffic is Spoofed - ESPN, Fubo, Among Most-Spoofed Apps

LONDON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the February 2024 Connected TV (CTV) App Spoofing Reports for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV .

This report covers CTV App Spoofing numbers in February 2024 on apps found in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. For background information, methodology and definitions related to CTV App Spoofing, please visit our inaugural CTV App Spoofing Report and view the FAQs there.

Global Open Programmatic CTV App Spoofing Numbers: February 2024

Pixalate’s data science team found that 4.6% of global traffic in CTV was “spoofed” in February 2024. The breakdown by platform is as follows:

Roku: 2.8%

Amazon Fire TV: 10.1%

Samsung Smart TV: 3.4%

Apple TV: 4.6%

Fraudulent actors can utilize app spoofing - a form of invalid traffic (IVT) - to misrepresent the true origin of the traffic. For example, a fireplace screensaver app may masquerade as “ESPN” to lure advertisers. (See Pixalate’s ‘Monarch’ CTV ad fraud scheme discovery for an example.)

Top 10 Roku CTV apps with the highest volume of spoofed impressions in February 2024





1. Classic Movies Plus - Free (13%)

2. Joycraft (50%+)

3. How to Travel (50%+)

4. Getreel Fireplaces (50%+)

5. Tastyland (50%+)





Top 10 Amazon Fire TV CTV apps with the highest volume of spoofed impressions in February 2024





1. Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News (46%)

2. TVBAnywhere North America (50%+)

3. FOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news! (11%)

4. ESPN for Fire TV (12%)

5. HGTV GO (12%)







Top 10 Samsung Smart TV CTV apps with the highest volume of spoofed impressions in February 2024





1. ESPN (14%)

2. Xumo Play (10%)

3. The Weather Channel (17%)

4. WeatherNation (43%)

5. OnDemandKorea (50%+)

Top 10 Apple TV CTV apps with the highest volume of spoofed impressions in February 2024





1. Nat Geo TV: Live & On Demand (13%)

2. ABC 7 (20%)

3. Univision Now (19%)

4. Cineverse - Stream Movies & TV (20%)

5. ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV (19%)





Download Pixalate’s CTV App Spoofing Reports Per Platform



Download to see more apps - the top 15 per platform - with the highest volume of spoofed impressions in February 2024.

Methodology



To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team took the following steps:

Identify “Highly Impacted” CTV apps: On each respective platform, Pixalate identified apps with the highest rate of spoofed traffic (e.g., the percentage of all traffic purporting to come from the app that does not actually come from the app). In the context of this research, “Highly Impacted” apps are apps that have an app spoofing rate of 10%+ or apps that have an app spoofing rate in excess of 90% of other apps on a given platform, whichever rate is lower. The “Highly Impacted” apps are then ranked by volume of spoofed impressions.





About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

