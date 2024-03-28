U.S. Small Business Administration Announces 2024 National Small Business Week Co-Sponsors

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2024 National Small Business Week (NSBW) co-sponsors and educational session topics for the Virtual Summit, taking place April 30-May 1. This year’s NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by event cosponsors, access to federal resources, and networking opportunities. The two-day online event is free of charge, but registration is required. To register, visit National Small Business Week Virtual Summit registration.

“SBA’s National Small Business Week recognizes entrepreneurs and small businesses who are leading the way in building our economy from the bottom up and middle out,” said Han Nguyen, Associate Administrator for the Office of Communications and Public Liaison. “This celebration is made possible through the SBA’s partnership with SCORE and the support of all of the SBA’s generous co-sponsors. With the right tools and support anyone can achieve the American dream of business ownership, and the SBA is excited to connect with entrepreneurs nationwide during this National Small Business Week and Virtual Summit.

“National Small Business Week is a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to hear from industry experts, connect with other small business owners, and tap into expert advice from SCORE mentors,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “We encourage entrepreneurs to take advantage of this free event and learn more about the resources available to help their small businesses launch, grow, and thrive.”

The exciting two-day Virtual Summit includes sessions hosted on everything from writing your business plan to using technology to elevate performance and are hosted by the following co-sponsors:

NSBW 2024 Co-Sponsors and Sessions:

Co-Host:

SCORE

How to Start a Food Truck Business: A Step-by-Step Guide

Platinum Level Sponsor:

Visa USA Inc.

Accelerate Business Growth with the Help of AI

8 Practical Skills to Run a Successful Business

Gold Level Sponsor:

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Securing Your Small Business in a Work-From-Anywhere World

Small Business Strategies for Collaboration and Productivity

Silver Level Sponsors

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Leveraging E-Commerce to Scale Your Business

Block (formerly Square)

Future of Commerce 2024

Chase for Business

Navigating Your Cash Flow

Constant Contact, Inc.

Building a Foundation for Online Marketing Success: Review, Plan, and Execute

Google, Inc.

Unlock AI’s Potential for Your Small Business

NerdWallet

How to Turn Your Side Hustle Into a Business & Securing Your First Loan

Bronze Level Sponsors:

Worldpay from FIS (formerly Fidelity)

Trinet (HR Solutions)

ADP, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

As the SBA continues to expand and leverage technology to reach the smallest of small businesses across America, NSBW 2024 will be celebrated in person at our nation’s capital and throughout our Virtual Summit so all entrepreneurs nationwide may participate.

About National Small Business Week

In the spirit of National Small Business Week, we celebrate the unprecedented growth of entrepreneurship in the United States, marked by 16.5 million new business applications since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. This surge highlights the dynamism and innovation that America’s entrepreneurs bring to our local communities. The SBA will continue to champion the endeavors of small businesses and the vital role they play in driving economic prosperity across the nation.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.