UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Anticipated to Surge, Reaching GBP 17.06 Billion by 2029

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Trends and Expansions in Cold Chain Logistics



The UK's focus on enhancing its cold chain logistics infrastructure to meet the surge in demand for fresh food, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce is expected to drive significant market growth by 2029. An estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.16% is projected during the forecast period, signaling robust industry performance ahead.





Impact of Global Trade and Sustainability Concerns



The rise of global commerce and a heightened emphasis on sustainable operations are shaping the UK cold chain logistics sector. Furthermore, the influence of e-commerce continues to bolster the need for specialized cold chain solutions nationwide.



UK Food Security and the Role of Logistics



In light of increasing scrutiny on food provenance and safety, UK supermarkets are engaging more directly with producers. This strategic shift demands an advanced logistics framework capable of supporting stringent quality and supply requirements.



Trade Challenges and Opportunities Post-Brexit



The unfolding scenarios of post-Brexit trade arrangements highlight the necessity for enhanced refrigerated transportation to sustain the UK's food and pharmaceutical industries amidst new global trade patterns.



Infrastructure Readiness Amidst Pandemic-Induced Challenges



The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for resilient cold chain logistics to navigate market uncertainties and maintain service continuity. In the face of past disruptions, the sector is primed for a reaffirmation of its operational competence and capacity.



Booming Pharmaceutical Market Energising Cold Chain Services



Given the substantial expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector and the storage-sensitive nature of medicinal products, the UK's cold chain logistics industry is witnessing increased demand from this thriving vertical.



Landscape of UK Cold Chain Logistics



With an expansive growth forecast, the UK cold chain logistics industry is set to witness considerable enterprise from both domestic and international players, with an added impetus following the nation's departure from the European Union.



The expectation is high for the UK cold chain logistics market as it gears up to tackle burgeoning demands, navigate the post-Brexit atmosphere, and capitalize on the upward trend in the pharmaceutical sector. The progression of this industry is poised to redefine the standards and capabilities of the cold chain logistics sphere across the United Kingdom.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24r34t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment