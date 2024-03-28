U.S. Swimming Pool Construction Industry Experiences Moderate Revenue Decline Amid Economic Shifts

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimming Pool Construction in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Swimming pool contractors primarily benefited from overall economic improvements. Low-interest rates and rising per capita disposable income provided an accommodative spending environment for consumers. At the same time, these factors loosened the borrowing environment, which increased housing starts, including homes with new pools. Considerable increases in interest rates in 2022 discouraged consumers from purchasing a new home and installing a pool. Accordingly, industry-wide revenue fell at a CAGR of 0.3% to $9.2 billion over the past five years, including 4.2% in 2023.
This industry comprises operators that construct a wide range of swimming pools, including in-ground pools, swimming ponds and indoor pools. Participants may also offer repair and maintenance services for swimming pools.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
