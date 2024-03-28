Global Air Purification Equipment Market Poised for Strong Growth, Reaching $71.33 Billion in 2024

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising Awareness for Quality Air Fuels Market Expansion



A comprehensive analysis of the air purification equipment industry underscores a robust growth trajectory, with the market expanding from $65.35 billion in 2023 to an estimated $71.33 billion in 2024, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This significant surge is primarily driven by heightened global awareness regarding the importance of air quality, the impact of rapid industrialization, stringent government regulations, and mounting health concerns among populations worldwide.



Forecasted Growth Amid Technological Innovations



The forward-looking projections for the air purification equipment market signal sustained advancement, anticipated to reach an impressive $98.79 billion by 2028 with a consistent CAGR of 8.5%. Key factors fueling this growth include eco-friendly initiatives, the implications of climate change, a burgeoning demand for smart home integrations, demographic shifts such as the aging population, and increased focus on airborne quality monitoring. The sector is expected to witness notable innovations, including the integration of smart technologies, HEPA filtration advancements, and an inclination towards personalized and portable equipment designs.



Health Considerations Accentuate Market Demand



With air pollution contributing to approximately 4.2 million deaths globally each year, there is an urgent demand for effective air purification solutions capable of mitigating harmful pollutants. The sector responds to a public health imperative, aiming to lessen the burden of air pollution-induced health issues such as heart disease, chronic respiratory conditions, lung cancer, and other serious ailments.



Product Diversification and End-User Applications



Market offerings encompass an array of products, from stand-alone units to in-duct systems catering to a versatile clientele including residential, commercial, and industrial users. Integrated solutions are increasingly preferred in modern buildings, utilizing advanced technologies for improved air quality.



Renovation Trends to Amplify Market Reach



The upswing in home remodeling and renovation activities across the globe presents an additional growth opportunity for the air purification equipment market. Modern home improvements frequently incorporate air purification to foster better indoor environments, aligning with an increasing consumer propensity to upgrade living spaces.



Operational Challenges and Cost Implications



Despite the positive outlook, the market grapples with challenges such as addressing unwanted odors and mitigating ozone emissions from certain purification systems. The necessity for routine maintenance and the associated costs of filter replacements also pose considerations for consumers and industry stakeholders alike.



Strategic Alliances and Innovation Spearhead Market Competition



Leading market entities are engaging in strategic partnerships and unveiling cutting-edge products to strengthen their market positions. These collaborations extend product assortments and geographical presence, ensuring a competitive edge in marketplace dynamics.



Market Dynamics across Geographies



In the landscape of regional market shares, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the airspace as the largest contributor in 2023, followed by Western Europe. The market analysis covers comprehensive geographic data, supplying a panoramic view of market performance across continents.



The air purification equipment sector continues to chart a course of growth and innovation, responding dynamically to the global demand for cleaner air and healthier environments. As the industry evolves, it remains steadfast in mitigating contemporary air quality challenges, thereby contributing to public health and wellness on an international scale.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Camfil Group

Philips Electronics N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

3M Company

Mann+Hummel

Honeywell International Inc.

Clarcor Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

SPX Flow

Eureka Forbes

Electrocorp

Fumex Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/da5se6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.