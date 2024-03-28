Rail Vision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

RA’ANANA, Israel, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (“Rail Vision” or the “Company”), a development stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



“In 2023, while we faced challenges and were presented with new business opportunities, it was a year marked by significant progress and milestones for Rail Vision. We sold our first systems, demonstrating the market’s confidence in our technology and laid the groundwork for future success. At the beginning of 2024, we secured a fundraising that strengthens our cash position, enabling us to execute our business plans,” commented Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision. “Since then, we have expanded our footprint in the U.S., forged partnerships with industry leaders like Nvidia, and secured additional purchase orders from U.S.-based railway companies, as we take the first steps of achieving our objectives of increasing our presence in the North American market. We believe that with $3.1 million in cash at the end of 2023, plus the recent $8.7 million that we received in fundraisings and warrant exercises in the first quarter of 2024, we are well positioned to continue to innovate, grow, and become a leader in the railway safety industry. In addition to our business progress, we continue to innovate and have announced the next generation of our AI-based system. Looking forward, we are energized and more committed than ever to driving forward the future of railway safety and efficiency, as we position Rail Vision to reach the forefront of this vital industry.”

2023 and Recent Highlights

In March 2024, Rail Vision received an order for its Switch Yard System from a Class 1 freight rail company in the United States, which is one of the largest in North America, that will install and use the system on its locomotive for evaluation and testing different scenarios related to safety.





In February 2024, Rail Vision announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program, application framework, and set of developer tools focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications.





In January 2024, Rail Vision closed a private placement, issuing 1,651,458 ordinary shares, 1,394,999 pre-funded warrants and 4,569,688 warrants. Gross proceeds for the offering were approximately $3.5 million prior to deducting offering expenses, which included $0.5 million that was received upon the partial conversion of a credit facility that the Company entered into in January 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company raised an additional approximately $5.2 million upon the exercise of warrants.





In January 2024, Rail Vision signed a supply contract with leading US-based rail and leasing services company, valued at up to $5,000,000 (USD) for the purchase of its AI-based Switch Yard Systems. The first phase of the contract is valued at $1,000,000 (USD) with follow-on orders for additional Switch Yard Systems, valued at up to $4,000,000, subject to customer approval. This contract followed an extensive evaluation on the Company’s system by this customer.

In December 2023, Rail Vision completed the delivery of a Main Line system to a leading Latin American (LATAM) mining company. In addition to the delivery of the system, Rail Vision is providing supervision, guidance, and training services as part of the $500,000 purchase order.





On October 17, 2023, Rail Vision received a $500,000 purchase order for a single Main Line System and related services from a leading Latin American mining company, which was delivered to the customer in December 2023.





In May 2023, Rail Vision closed a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, issuing 3,947,368 ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants and 3,947,368 warrants. In June 2023, the Company closed an additional private placement, issuing 3,947,368 ordinary shares and 3,947,368 warrants. Gross proceeds from the May and June 2023 transactions were approximately $6.0 million prior to deducting placement agent expenses and other offering expenses.





In January 2023, Rail Vision signed an agreement with Israel Railways for the purchase of 10 Rail Vision Main Line Systems. The initial deliveries of the systems were completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results



Research and development (“R&D”) expenses, net for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were $1,611,000, compared to the expenses of $1,473,000 in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in R&D employees and an increase in R&D equipment purchases.





General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were $986,000, compared to $1,087,000 in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease is primarily attributed to a decrease in salaries mainly related to significant changes in USD/NIS exchange rate and decrease in share-based payments.





Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $2,525,000 or $0.84 per ordinary share, compared to a net loss of $2,458,000, or $1.24 per ordinary share, in the three months ended December 31, 2022.





As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 million, compared to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results



Revenues were $142,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, comprised from a US-based rail and leasing services company that purchased a Rail Vision Switch Yard System during Q1 2023 and completed its evaluation during Q3 2023.





R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023, amounted to $7,145,000 compared to $6,230,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to allocation of salary expenses from R&D expenses to cost of sales in 2022 and increase in R&D equipment purchases in 2023.





General and administrative expenses totaled $4,339,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4,265,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to increase in professional services related to operating as a public company offset by share-based payments.





Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $11,148,000 or $4.30 per ordinary share, compared to $10,475,000 or $5.91 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Rail Vision Ltd.

BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,066 $ 8,270 Restricted cash 322 222 Trade accounts receivable -- 115 Inventories 977 -- Other current assets 336 225 Total current assets 4,602 8,832 Non-current Assets: Operating lease - right of use asset 889 1,151 Fixed assets, net 430 449 Total Non-current assets 1,319 1,600 Total assets $ 5,921 $ 10,432 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Trade accounts payables $ 185 $ 56 Current operating lease liability 285 281 Other accounts payable 2,140 1,032 Total current liabilities 2,610 1,369 Non-current operating lease liability 524 798 Total liabilities $ 3,134 $ 2,167 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 68 46 Additional paid in capital 68,681 63,033 Accumulated deficit (65,962 ) (54,814 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 2,787 8,265 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,921 $ 10,432









Rail Vision Ltd.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data) Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Audited Unaudited Revenues $ 142 $ 421 -- -- Cost of revenues (61 ) (661 ) -- -- Gross profit (loss) 81 (240 ) -- -- Research and development expenses, net (7,145 ) (6,230 ) (1,611 ) (1,473 ) Administrative and general expenses (4,339 ) (4,265 ) (986 ) (1,087 ) Operating loss (11,403 ) (10,735 ) (2,597 ) (2,560 ) Financing income (expenses), net 255 260 72 102 Net loss for the period (11,148 ) (10,475 ) (2,525 ) (2,458 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (4.30 ) $ (5.91 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per ordinary share 2,587,290 1,771,803 2,998,278 1,987,005





Rail Vision Ltd.

AUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Convertible

Preferred A Shares Ordinary Shares Additional Total Number of shares USD Number of shares(*) USD paid in

capital Accumulated Deficit shareholders’ equity (deficit) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 51,282 9,965 1,144,666 25 35,987 (44,339 ) (8,327 ) Issuance of convertible preferred shares 10,256 2,000 -- -- -- -- -- Conversion of convertible preferred shares into ordinary shares upon completion of initial public offering (61,538 ) (11,965 ) 338,459 8 11,957 -- 11,965 Issuance of units of ordinary shares and warrants in connection with the initial public offering, net of issuance costs (***) -- -- 473,405 12 13,575 -- 13,587 Conversion of convertible debt into ordinary shares upon completion of initial public offering -- -- 30,266 1 999 -- 1,000 Issuance of ordinary shares as a result of exercise of options -- -- 209 (**) 10 -- 10 Share-based payment -- -- -- -- 505 -- 505 Net loss -- -- -- -- -- (10,475 ) (10,475 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 -- -- 1,987,005 46 63,033 (54,814 ) 8,265 Issuance of shares as a result of exercise of warrants -- -- 24,431 1 (1 ) -- -- Issuance of units of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses (****) -- -- 986,842 21 5,376 -- 5,397 Share-based payment -- -- -- -- 273 273 Net loss -- -- -- -- -- (11,148 ) (11,148 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 -- -- 2,998,278 68 68,681 (65,962 ) 2,787





(*) On November 15, 2023, the Company effected the Reverse Split. All references to share and per share amounts referred to herein reflect the Reverse Split. (**) Represents an amount less than $1. (***) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $2,060 (****) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $603









Rail Vision Ltd.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Audited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period $ (11,148 ) $ (10,475 ) $ (2,525 ) $ (2,458 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 171 150 46 35 Share-based payment 273 505 51 125 Exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (70 ) -- (70 ) -- Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 115 -- (28 ) -- Decrease (increase) in other current assets (111 ) 163 21 206 Increase in Inventory (977 ) -- (25 ) -- Change in operating lease liability, net (8 ) (159 ) 76 41 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 129 (83 ) (107 ) (67 ) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable 1,108 (82 ) 652 (31 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,518 ) (9,981 ) (1,909 ) (2,149 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed assets (152 ) (29 ) (8 ) (14 ) Net cash used in investing activities (152 ) (29 ) (8 ) (14 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of preferred A shares -- 2,000 -- Proceeds from a convertible debt -- 1,000 -- Proceeds from exercise of options -- 10 -- Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses 5,397 13,643 2 -- Net cash provided by financing activities 5,397 16,653 2 -- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 70 -- 70 -- Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,203 ) 6,643 (1,845 ) (2,163 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,492 1,849 5,134 10,655 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 3,289 8,492 3,289 8,492 Non Cash Activities: Obtaining a right-of-use asset in exchange for a lease liability -- -- -- -- Conversion of preferred shares -- 11,965 -- -- Conversion of a convertible debt -- 1,000 -- -- Decrease of deferred expenses against additional paid in capital -- 56 -- --







