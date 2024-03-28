Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe 3D Measurement Sensors in Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 - Regional Analysis - by Type (Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Others) and Technology (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Laser Light, Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Expansion Driven by Technological Advancements and E-commerce



The European 3D measurement sensors market in the logistics industry is poised for a significant expansion from US$ 35.58 million in 2022 projected to reach US$ 71.47 million by 2030. The market is forecast to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030. This growth trajectory can largely be attributed to the increasing integration of automation throughout the logistics sector, facilitated by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry. A notable increase in online consumers is augmenting the demand for efficient logistics services, consequently driving advancements in 3D measurement technology catered to logistical applications.

Germany at the Forefront of European Logistics Innovation



Germany maintains its status as the cornerstone of the European logistics market, offering robust connectivity to a consumer base exceeding 500 million individuals. The geographical advantage this jurisdiction possesses is being capitalized upon through the establishment and elevation of logistical hubs and distribution centers. This strategy is effectively serving not only the German populace but also neighboring nations and the larger European community. The incremental growth in the logistics domain is directly influencing the surge in the Europe 3D measurement sensors market.

Progressive Warehouse Automation Encourages Market Development



The European logistics industry is observing an evolution, marked by the automation of legacy warehouses and the conception of new technologically-driven facilities. Key market players are increasingly investing in automated solutions, including autonomous robotics and advanced 3D camera systems, to enhance operational efficiencies. Recent developments, such as the inauguration of automated warehouses by prominent multinational corporations, supplement the narrative of progress and reinforce the demand for 3D measurement sensors in logistics.

Market Segmentation Reflecting Diverse Applications



The comprehensive segmentation of the Europe 3D measurement sensors market includes various types, such as image, position, acoustic sensors, among others, where image sensors predominate in market share. The market exploration further delves into technologies comprising stereo vision, structured light, and laser light, with structured light technology securing the lion's share.

Regional Dissection and Corporate Landscapes



An in-depth regional analysis reveals Germany's dominance in the European 3D measurement sensors market, underlined by its strategic position and infrastructural soundness. Prolific entities within this sector, such as Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik, Infineon Technologies, Cognex Corp, and several others, continue to innovate and respond to the dynamic needs of the European logistics industry. With the continual progression of warehouse automation and relentless innovation from market frontrunners, the Europe 3D measurement sensors market in logistics is set on a robust upward trajectory, catering to a sophisticated and growing demand within the logistics landscape.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cognex Corp

Ifm Electronic GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp

Keyence Corp

Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co KG

OMRON Corp

Sick AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i26y2r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.