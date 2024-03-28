SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of bluebird bio, Inc. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 28, 2024

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (“Blue” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) between April 24, 2023 and December 8, 2023, both dates inclusive . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Garry Gill v. bluebird bio, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:24-cv-10803) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that on December 8, 2023, Blue announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), also known as lovo-cel for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients ages 12 and older who have a history of vaso-occlusive events (VOEs). However, the Lyfgenia approval came with a black box warning for haematological malignancies after two patients developed AML during the clinical trials. Analysts noted that they did not expect the black box warning or the absence of a priority review voucher.

Following this news, Blue’s stock price fell by $1.95 per share, or approximately 40% to close at $2.86 per share.

If you suffered a loss in BLUE common stock, you have until May 28, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

