Epiq Facilitator™ Manages Mass Tort and Class Action Claims in One Secure Platform

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today Epiq Facilitator™ the premier, reliable, secure application for retrieving information, managing legal analysis, and administering voluntary remediation, claims, and regulatory settlements to disbursement.



Epiq Facilitator™ is Epiq’s proprietary case management platform where clients are equipped with essential instant access to case information, including status of notices sent and claims received, through a secure and reliable web-based dashboard. Epiq’s advanced technology, intelligent importing, and data validation processes deliver efficiencies and the metrics clients care about with complete process transparency to help take on large-scale settlement administration and management tasks with confidence. Epiq will continue to invest in technology approvements in 2024, bringing increased functionality and ease of workflow.

“If your settlement requires review by your own personnel, regulatory personnel, or an independent third party, we’ll customize your secure Epiq Facilitator™ web portal to meet your specific needs,” said Epiq Vice President David Garcia, who oversees all aspects of settlement administration and lien resolution work in Epiq’s mass tort business unit. “Epiq Facilitator™ enables multiple parties to work together and is customized to retrieve information, manage legal analysis, and administer voluntary remediation, claims, and regulatory settlements to disbursement – all with a full audit trail.”

Epiq Facilitator™ is the ideal software platform to use as a centralized database for fact sheet collection and as the system to support settlement administration, facilitating upload of claims and supporting documentation, medical record review, award allocation, lien resolution, and payments. Epiq Facilitator™ provides distinct roles, workflows, and access to law firms, steering committees, special masters, adjudicators, arbitrators, consultants, and adverse parties. Users will dramatically increase their efficiency with immediate, secure, 24/7 access to essential case information. Simple and advanced search options provide support for basic case access, as well as sophisticated analysis such as mapping, geography, injury profiles, and reporting metrics on case status at all stages.

Epiq has been a top global claims administrator since 1993, and it has overseen some of the largest and most extensive settlements in history, including product liability, personal injury, large-scale catastrophes, and malfunctioning medical devices. Its continued investment in the mass tort settlement and lien resolution market reinforces its strong position as the market leader.

“We are able to handle mass tort lien matters with efficiency and experience,” Garcia said. “We have the resources to resolve liens for the biggest settlements, as well as the compassion, skill, and discretion to handle the most delicate cases.”

According to data recently released in the ISS SCAS report, “ The Top 100 U.S. Class Action Settlements of All Time ,” Epiq was the most frequently selected claims administrator of all time, having administered 53 percent of claims, whereas the closest competitor completed only 23 percent. In total, Epiq managed $36.2 billion in settlements, more than $15 billion over the next closest claims administrator.

