Roar into the Future of Digital Entertainment: Demar Fabumi Announces New Content Platform, RHOR

Riverside, California, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned content creator Demar Fabumi, otherwise known as Bounty Hunter D, reveals his digital platform, RHOR, which stands for Real-Time High-Quality Online Reels.

Demar is the Executive Producer of the platform’s exclusive content, which includes films and reality shows, live streams, and more. He has developed a knack for sharing his gripping real-life experiences through his wildly successful YouTube channel, ACTION ADVENTURES WITH D, which has garnered over 700 million viewers and counting.

Demar shares, "I want the platform name, RHOR, to resonate with the content we offer." RHOR content will appeal to fans of intense confrontations, adrenaline-pumping action, and more. "RHOR, which is a play on the word roar, just seems fitting. When a lion roars, for example, it makes noise; it attracts attention," Demar adds. The brand name, therefore, symbolizes the platform's commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment that appeals to viewers. Essentially, the app serves as a medium for a broader audience to experience high-quality, immersive digital entertainment.

Users can look forward to the app's user-friendly interface and multi-platform compatibility. It is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and Apple TV. RHOR offers exclusive content that goes beyond what fans have seen on Bounty Hunter D's YouTube channel. It features hundreds of shows, including the highly acclaimed "Redneck Repo" spanning two seasons, and "Get Booted" boasting three seasons of fast-paced action.

Demar's fans are also in for an exciting ride as RHOR introduces new episodes of the well-loved show "MF You Got Served," available exclusively to app members. In addition to the content creator's popular programs, RHOR features a new reality show that would provide a glimpse into the participants' lives, offering viewers front-row seats to their character development.

Demar and his wife currently assume the role of executive producers for all the programs in RHOR. However, they plan to welcome other creators to showcase their content on the platform. "We're constantly on the lookout for new content creators and filmmakers that share the same vision as us," he states.

It is significant to note that RHOR is dedicated to showcasing American African culture and talent. Demar deliberately focuses on shows featuring American Africans to amplify voices from the diaspora. Such commitment perfectly captures the essence of the app's new name.

Ultimately, Demar’s personal mission resounds with that of his new platform—to roar into the future of digital entertainment. Subscribers can expect more exciting exclusive content as the platform expands under the influence of its forward-thinking founder.





