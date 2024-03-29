Haivision Showcases World-Leading Live Video Contribution Ecosystem at the 2024 NAB Show

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it will showcase its ecosystem of world-leading live video contribution solutions at the 2024 NAB Show at booth W2612 from April 14-17.



“Haivision empowers broadcasters to push the boundaries of live production, delivering high-quality and low latency live video through our industry-leading solutions,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer, Haivision. “From capturing every moment in sports to keeping audiences at the edge of their seats with live event coverage, Haivision ensures broadcasters can contribute live video from anywhere over any network into their production workflows.”

At NAB, Haivision will showcase the latest updates to its comprehensive live contribution solutions that allow broadcasters to:

Contribute low latency video over any network: Haivision’s Makito X4 video encoders stream pristine 4K UHD and HD video at ultra-low latency, and Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters contribute live video of sports, events, and news over public and private mobile 4G and 5G networks.

Haivision’s Makito X4 video encoders stream pristine 4K UHD and HD video at ultra-low latency, and Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters contribute live video of sports, events, and news over public and private mobile 4G and 5G networks. Distribute to on-prem and cloud production workflows: Haivision’s StreamHub and SRT Gateway receive, decode, and distribute live video streams for both on-prem and cloud production workflows.

Haivision’s StreamHub and SRT Gateway receive, decode, and distribute live video streams for both on-prem and cloud production workflows. Manage devices and workflows: Haivision’s cloud-based master control solution helps broadcasters manage live video contribution and distribution feeds in live production workflows.



Haivision will demonstrate its live video contribution solutions alongside several partners at the NAB Show, including Avid with First Mile Technologies (SU2014), AWS (W1701), Grabyo (W1149), Skyline Communications (W2413), Sony (C8201), and T-Mobile (W4173).

Furthermore at NAB, Haivision will showcase Haivision Command 360, its award-winning video wall solution for operation and command centers within mission-critical applications for government and enterprise customers.

To book a one-on-one meeting with a Haivision video expert at the NAB Show, please visit https://www.haivision.com/events/.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com