Global Coffee Concentrates Market Size To Worth USD 4.45 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.20%

New York, United States , March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coffee Concentrates Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.68 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.45 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during projected period.





Coffee concentrations are concentrated coffees that can be mixed with water, milk, or other liquids to make a quick cup of coffee. The coffee concentration industry is quickly expanding as more consumers choose the convenience and affordability of this beverage. Coffee concentrations are produced by passing liquid coffee through a filter, which eliminates some of the water. Coffee concentrate, made from arabica and robusta coffee beans and used to make a variety of coffee drinks, is a highly concentrated liquid soluble coffee. Also, this liquid-soluble coffee is classified as caffeinated or decaffeinated. The global coffee concentration market is increasing as a result of the growing popularity of liquid-soluble coffee products, rising population, Western culture, and awareness of coffee-based beverages. Demand for these products is driven by urbanization, retail brand expansion, and quick goods. They also provide health and weight control benefits. However, tea is increasingly popular in different regions of the world. As a result, the greater availability of substitute items on the market poses a risk to growth. As a result, these factors are holding up the worldwide coffee concentrates market's expansion over the forecast period.

Global Coffee Concentrates Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Caffeine Content (Regular, Decaffeinated), By Product Type (Top Roast Coffee Concentrate, Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Iced Coffee Concentrate, Black Coffee Concentrate), By Variety (Arabica, Robusta), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The regular segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coffee concentrates market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of caffeine content, the global coffee concentrates market is divided into regular and decaffeinated. Among these, the regular segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coffee concentrates market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to regular coffee being more beneficial in preventing liver damage, as well as mental and metabolic health, and it continues to have a significant market share.

The top roast coffee concentrate segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global coffee concentrates market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global coffee concentrates market is divided into top roast coffee concentrate, cold brew coffee concentrate, iced coffee concentrate, and black coffee concentrate. Among these, the top roast coffee concentrate segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global coffee concentrates market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference for premium and specialty coffee products, especially high-roast coffee concentrates, which is boosting demand in this market.

The arabica segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global coffee concentrates market during the estimated period.

On the basis of variety, the global coffee concentrates market is divided into arabica and Robusta. Among these, the arabica segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global coffee concentrates market during the estimated period. Arabica is considered superior to robust because of its smooth texture and sweet flavour. Arabica beans are commonly associated with a variety of flavors, including floral, fruity, and acidic overtones.

The online retail segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global coffee concentrates market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global coffee concentrates market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail. Among these, the online retail segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global coffee concentrates market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the Increased advertising and publicity to develop online sales channels to reach the biggest target demographic.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global coffee concentrates market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global coffee concentrates market over the forecast period. Because coffee is so widely consumed, the market for coffee concentrates is fast expanding in North America. The United States produces and distributes the vast bulk of the world's coffee concentrate supply, making it a global market leader. Americans consume an average of three coups every day. Among these improvements is a coffee concentrate. These factors will benefit the coffee concentrate market in the United States in the years ahead. Several reasons contribute to its dominance, including good growing conditions, an abundance of production resources, and a well-established distribution infrastructure.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global coffee concentrates market during the projected timeframe. A new range of coffee concentrates from European businesses is now available, and the company is supporting the social, economic, and environmental activities of coffee-growing nations. As a result, coffee consumption increased regional sales.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global coffee concentrates market include Javy Coffee Company, Starbucks Corporation, Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., Climpson & Sons, Monin, Kohansa Coffee, PepsiCo, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Kraft Foods Group, Blue Bottle Coffee, Inc., S&D Coffee Inc., Aspen Beverage Group, LLC., Grady’s Cold Brew, Wandering Bear Coffee, Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Monin has announced the launch of new seasonal coffee concentrate products, including maple pumpkin cold brew coffee concentrate, to expand its product portfolio and fulfil growing demand.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global coffee concentrates market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Coffee Concentrates Market, By Caffeine Content

Regular

Decaffeinated

Global Coffee Concentrates Market, By Product Type

Top Roast Coffee Concentrate

Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Iced Coffee Concentrate

Black Coffee Concentrate

Global Coffee Concentrates Market, By Variety

Arabica

Robusta

Global Coffee Concentrates Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Global Coffee Concentrates Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



