WOO X Lists $DEGEN on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $DEGEN on its spot market.



The DEGEN token is designed to incentivize and reward active participation within the Farcaster ecosystem, a social media protocol built on Optimism. Users can earn DEGEN tokens through various venues, such as tipping other users or participating in a liquidity mining program. The token serves as a means of exchange within Farcaster, rewarding builders, content creators, and active users.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

