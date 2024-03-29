Global Functional Milk Outlook & Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Vendors Focus on Product Innovations, Clean Label Products in Functional Milk Emerging as a Key Trend

Dublin, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Functional Milk Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional milk market was valued at $27.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $41.74 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% from 2023-2029

The global functional milk market is characterized by a high level of fragmentation, with several major international and regional players competing for industry share alongside smaller local companies. Despite this fragmentation, a few key players, including Nestle, Danone, Abbott, and Lactalis International, wield significant influence, holding substantial functional milk market shares. Complementing these dominant players are numerous regional and smaller companies that contribute to the overall diversity of the industry.

APAC dominated the global functional milk market share, accounting for over 31% in 2023. In APAC, demand for functional milk has experienced robust growth, driven by factors such as awareness, consumer willingness to pay more, and a heightened focus on preventive healthcare. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the APAC has heightened health consciousness, leading consumers to seek functional milk products with potential health benefits.

The increasing aging population in China, Japan, and other countries in the APAC is likely to boost the demand for functional milk, driven by a growing focus on health and nutrition among older adults. The rising overweight and obesity in children and adults in the APAC is fueling an increasing demand for functional milk products as consumers seek healthier alternatives to address dietary and nutritional needs.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Introduction of Clean Label Products in Functional Milk



The growing consumer preference for clean-label products has significantly increased the demand for functional milk. Clean-label products are characterized by simple and easily understandable ingredient lists, free from artificial additives and preservatives. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek transparency in their food choices, they are turning towards functional milk that provides essential nutrients and aligns with their clean eating preferences.

Furthermore, functional milk, improved with vitamins, minerals, and other bioactive compounds, caters to consumers' health and wellness needs. These products often boast improved digestion, enhanced immune support, and better nutritional profiles. These functional milk products' clear and straightforward labeling resonates with consumers looking for wholesome, minimally processed options. For instance, Dairy Farmers of America focuses on developing clean label solutions such as no artificial color, no artificial flavor, and more, which increases the consumer base and demand for the products in the market.



Vendors Focus on Product Innovation



Product innovation is pivotal in shaping the functional milk market dynamics, significantly impacting consumer preferences and industry competition. The introduction of novel ingredients, formulations, and technologies has the potential to revolutionize the way consumers perceive and engage with functional milk products.

Innovations such as fortification with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, or other health-enhancing components can address evolving consumer demands for wellness and nutritional benefits. These advancements cater to health-conscious consumers and provide opportunities for market differentiation among competitors.

Moreover, product innovation can stimulate consumer interest, drive market growth, and establish a brand's reputation as an industry leader. As the functional milk market evolves, businesses that embrace and implement innovative strategies will likely gain a competitive edge, fostering sustainability and growth in an increasingly dynamic market landscape.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY FORM



The powder form segment dominated the global functional milk market in 2023 and is projected to continue the trend during the forecast period. This notable growth can be attributed to various factors. First, the appeal of powder lies in its extended shelf life, addressing concerns related to product longevity. In addition, the powdered form facilitates convenient transportation, making it an attractive option for both manufacturers and consumers. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of powder production further contributed to its increased demand in the functional milk market. These factors fueled the demand for functional milk in powder form, highlighting its versatility and economic advantages in the evolving market landscape.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATIONS



The global functional milk market by applications is segmented into immunity & disease management, weight management, and clinical nutrition. In 2023, immunity & disease management had the highest share in the application segment. This surge in demand can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of various health concerns, including heart disease, osteoporosis, autoimmune diseases, and other related conditions. As individuals become more conscious about their health, the emphasis on bolstering immunity and effectively managing diseases has become paramount.

This trend reflects a broader societal shift towards proactive healthcare measures, driving innovation and investments in technologies and solutions that cater to immunity enhancement and disease management. Furthermore, weight management exhibits a remarkable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY AGE



The 14-19 age segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global functional milk market in 2023. With the demand for functional milk growing among the age group of 15-19 in the US, it is crucial to emphasize the potential health benefits associated with its consumption. The statistics on cancer diagnoses and deaths in this age range, marketing functional milk as a source of nutrients that may contribute to overall well-being and potentially aid in disease prevention could be effective.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global functional milk market by distribution channel is segmented into hypermarkets, convenience stores, online grocery stores, specialty stores, and institutional sales.

In 2023, the hypermarket distribution channel emerged as the dominant segment, capturing the highest market share of over 19%. Hypermarkets strategically employed various marketing techniques, such as discount offers, innovative bundling offers, and engaging in-store demonstrations, to highlight the numerous benefits of functional milk. These initiatives attracted health-conscious consumers and elevated the overall shopping experience. The hypermarket's effective communication of the advantages of functional milk through these promotional strategies played a pivotal role in securing its leading position in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $41.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



