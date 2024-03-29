United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry Report 2024: Market to Surpass $7.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Self-Management Trends in Diabetes Care

Dublin, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast (2024 - 2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market size accounted for USD 4,045 million in 2023 and it is expected to reach around USD 7,138 million by 2032 poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The global rise in diabetes, fueled by factors such as an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets, is a key driver of demand for SMBG devices. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems are becoming increasingly popular compared to traditional blood glucose meters as they provide real-time insight into glucose levels without the need to take blood samples from the finger.

Smart, connected devices that can be synchronized with mobile apps for better data management and analysis are also on the rise. There is an increasing trend towards patients taking responsibility for their health and trying to manage it from the comfort of their own homes. This has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which underlined the importance of remote monitoring and telemedicine.

In many regions, favourable insurance and reimbursement policies for SMBG devices and supplies have supported market growth. However, the extent of coverage varies significantly across different countries and insurance plans.

Given the fast pace of technological innovation and the changing regulatory environment, the market for SMBG devices is likely to continue to evolve rapidly. Manufacturers that focus on improving accuracy, affordability, and ease of use while navigating the complex regulatory environment will thrive in this growing market.

The future of the SMBG market appears promising, with several key trends expected to shape its evolution:

Integration with Digital Health Platforms: Increased integration with digital health platforms and medical recording systems for comprehensive health management.

Wearable Technology: The development of non-invasive, wearable technology for continuous glucose monitoring is a potential game-changer, even if there are still significant scientific and regulatory hurdles.

Personalized Diabetes Management: Advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to enable personalized, predictive insights into diabetes management.

The Key Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

Roche

LifeScan, Inc

Arkray, Inc

ForaCare, Inc

Fifty50 Medical

iHealth Labs

Oak Tree Health

Livongo Health

Dario Health

One Drop

Sanofi

BioTel Care

Walgreens

i-SENS, Inc

Medtronic

U.S. Diagnostics

Omnis Health

Nova Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc

Simple Diagnostics

Smart Meter LLC

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Abbott Diabetes Care

Genesis Health Technologies

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Omron Healthcare

Ypsomed Holding AG

Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2018 - 2032



5. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2018 - 2032



6. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2032



7. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Share: By Segment



8. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Segment Analysis and Forecasts,2018 - 2032

8.1 Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume Assessment

8.2 Blood Glucose Meter Market

8.3 Blood Glucose Test Strip Users Volume Assessment

8.4 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market

8.5 Blood Glucose Lancet Users Volume Assessment

8.6 Blood Glucose Lancet Market



9. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges



10. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market



11. Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market



12. Recent Industry Developments and Deals in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market

12.1 Collaboration Deals

12.2 Licensing Agreement

12.3 Partnership Deals

12.4 Distribution Agreement

12.5 Exclusive Agreement

12.6 Mergers & Acquisitions



13. Key Companies Profiles (Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Development)

