Clinical Trial Supplies Market Report 2024-2034 - Rising Demand for Biologics Propelling Growth of Cold Chain Distribution Supplies

World revenue for the Clinical Trial Supplies Market is forecast to surpass US$ 4.10 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Opportunities in Emerging Markets Projected to Boost Industry Growth



Clinical trials are increasingly moving to developing economies like China, India, and Japan in the Asia Pacific region, with significant growth in patient recruitment in countries such as China, South Korea, and India due to lower costs compared to developed nations. Early phase clinical trials in developing nations are notably cheaper, making them an attractive option for pharmaceutical companies. For instance, in November 2023, AstraZeneca forged a partnership with a Chinese biotechnology company to secure a position in the competitive KRAS G12D field, exchanging $24 million upfront. The agreement grants AstraZeneca a worldwide license to UA022, a small molecule inhibitor targeting the historically challenging oncogene, which was undergoing preclinical development at Usynova. The Chinese biotech, in collaboration with partners such as WuXi AppTec, spearheaded the discovery and advancement of the molecule, ultimately determining that AstraZeneca's offer, which includes potential milestone payments totalling up to $395 million, was highly compelling and thus opted to accept it.

Also, in November 2023, Novartis entered into an agreement with Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, a biotechnology company based in Korea, for an early-stage HDAC6 Inhibitor. As per the contract terms, Novartis will provide an initial payment of $80 million and commit to additional development and regulatory milestone payments amounting to nearly $1.23 billion. These trends reflect a strategic shift towards countries offering lower operational expenses for clinical trials.



Challenges Posed by Lack of Comparator Sourcing



The clinical trial supplies market faces significant hurdles due to restrictions imposed by pharmaceutical manufacturers on procuring their products as comparators for clinical trials. These limitations typically encompass quantity constraints, prolonged approval procedures, and additional disclosure requirements, posing challenges for researchers and clinical trial supply chain management. Biologics, in particular, accentuate these difficulties as the lack of internal protocols and procedures from manufacturers exacerbates the situation.

For instance, Sharp Clinical Services specializes in offering solutions for clinical trial supply chains, with a focus on comparator sourcing and supply. They cater to pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials, aiming to streamline the procurement process. Such firms play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges linked to comparator sourcing, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the clinical trial supply chain. Pharmaceutical manufacturers often impose strict quantity limits on procuring their products for use as comparators in clinical trials. Additionally, obtaining approval for these products can be time-consuming.

