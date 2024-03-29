Global Digital Banking Business Report 2024 - Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

Dublin, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Banking - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Banking estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$21.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corporate Banking segment is estimated at 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Digital Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections Encourage Internet Banking Habits

More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Banking Adoption

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Banking

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream as Mobile Banking Gains Popularity

Mobile Banking: A Primer

Share of Mobile Payments Becomes Bigger

Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

The Rise of the On-Demand Economy & Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Robust Developments in Biometrics to Counter Fraud to Infuse Confidence in Digital Banking

Here's How Biometrics Role in Banking and Financial Institutions is Getting Bigger

Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector

Growing Ubiquity of Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP) Systems Forces Customers to Move Towards Electronic Modes of Payment

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit Digital Banking

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Banking Gets Bigger

Blockchain Emerges to Disrupt the Banking Industry

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits Offered by Blockchain

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Big Data Explosion, a Fallout of Digitalization of Banking Activities

Is Quantum Computing Ripe for the Banking Industry?

Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

The report focuses on 222 key players in the market.

A selection of the featured companies include:

Bank of America, N.A.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

[24]7.ai, Inc.

AlSego

Alkami Technology

Beluga Pay

Blockchain Worx

Airfox, Inc.

AIZEN Global

B at Clydesdale Bank

Bankera

Bankiom

CardAlpha

Bitwala

Apiax

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Digital Banking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Internet Infrastructure Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Digital Banking

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for the Evolution of Digital Banking

Digital Banking: Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/na2xxn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.