Animal Feed Preservative Market to Reach US$ 512.2 Million by 2034, Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The animal feed preservative market is expected to be valued at US$ 298.6 million in 2024. The market's progress is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to hit US$ 512.2 million.



Animal-based product producers are actively seeking ingredients that can help maintain animal health, and this has led to the emergence of animal feed preservatives as key aspects for them.

Animal feed preservatives play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of animal feed. They help to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi, which can cause diseases and reduce the nutritional value of the feed. The increasing demand for animal feed preservatives is driven by the rising awareness about animal health among farmers, pet owners, and other stakeholders.

Farmers and animal owners are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of providing high-quality feed to their animals. They are looking for ways to ensure the safety and quality of the feed they provide to their animals. This has led to an increase in demand for animal feed preservatives, as these products can help to improve the shelf life of animal feed and reduce the risk of contamination.

Growing concern about food safety among consumers. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the safety and quality of the food they eat, including animal-based products. This has led to an increased demand for animal feed preservatives as consumers seek to ensure the safety and quality of the animal-based products they consume.

The increasing demand for animal-based products in the emerging economies is driving the growth of the animal feed preservatives market. The rising population and increasing disposable income in these economies have led to a significant increase in demand for animal-based products. This has created a significant opportunity for animal feed preservative manufacturers to expand their business and cater to the growing demand.

The implementation of stringent regulations by government authorities regarding animal feed quality and safety is driving the demand for animal feed preservatives. Government authorities are enforcing regulations to ensure that animal feed is safe and of high quality. This has led to an increase in demand for animal feed preservatives, as these products can help to meet the regulatory requirements.

“The implementation of stringent regulations by government authorities regarding animal feed quality and safety is driving the demand for animal feed preservatives. Government authorities are enforcing regulations to ensure that animal feed is safe and of high quality. This has led to an increase in demand for animal feed preservatives, as these products can help to meet the regulatory requirements,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Animal Feed Preservative Market

The animal feed preservative market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 512.2 million by 2034.

The powder segment is anticipated to dominate the market by holding a 33% market share in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

The competition in the global market is heavily impacted by various manufacturers and distributors, and their locations. These stakeholders are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities to gain an advantage in the market. In order to enhance customer experience, several companies are implementing new marketing strategies. The market is witnessing a surge in the popularity of organic and natural feed preservatives, which is attracting more consumers towards them.

Key Players in the Animal Feed Preservative Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adisseo

Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition North America

Alltech Inc

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Chr.Harsen Holding A/S

Danish Agro

DSM

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Novus International Inc.

Nutreco (Owned by SHV)

Pestell Nutrition (Barentz)

Solvay Group

Key Coverage in the Animal Feed Preservative Market

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Synthetic Organohalogen compounds Aldehydes Glycol ethers Parabens

Natural Nisin Natamycin Benzyl Alcohol Salicylic Acid Sorbic Acid Natural Acids Botanical Extracts Others



By End-Use Application:

Pelleted Feeds

Mash Feeds

Silage

Hay

Grain Storage

Liquid Feeds

Others



By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



