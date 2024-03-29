Global Single-use Assemblies Market Projected to Surge to USD 39.97 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single-use Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Customized Solution, Standard Solution), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Growth Driven by Efficiency and Contamination Prevention in Biopharmaceutical Production

The global single-use assemblies market is poised for significant growth with projections indicating a market value of USD 39.97 billion by 2030. This expansion is accompanied by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.63% from 2024 to 2030. The move towards single-use assemblies is largely fueled by life science companies seeking to mitigate the extensive costs and time associated with cleaning processes traditional in stainless steel use.

Advancements in Biotechnology Propelling Market Expansion

As the biotech sector continues to flourish internationally, the demand for novel, disposable technologies is climbing. Pharmaceutical companies, along with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), are embracing single-use assemblies, recognizing their role in streamlining operations and enhancing research into diseases such as cancer. The surge in the biologics market further complements the potential of single-use assemblies, especially as these solutions address major manufacturing challenges like contamination risks. By minimizing the need for sterilization between batches, these assemblies improve operational capabilities significantly.

Operational and Capital Cost Savings in CMOs

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are extensively integrating single-use assemblies into their bioprocesses due to the increased efficiency, streamlined processing, and reduced changeover times between different projects. The adoption of this technology is known to minimize operating and capital expenditures, while also ensuring the quality of pharmaceutical products by preventing cross-contamination.

Environmental and Construction Advantages

In addition to operational efficiencies, single-use assemblies offer environmental benefits by reducing the requirement for utilities that generate steam and water for cleaning, leading to a smaller facility footprint. Facility construction utilizing single-use technology also promises significant savings, with reduced capital expenditures and a faster build time, as compared to traditional stainless-steel facilities.

Investment Trends and Regulatory Challenges

The industry sees a trend of major investments with companies like Pall Corp. and Merck channeling funds into expanding single-use assembly production. These investments aim to meet the growing demand and cater to the needs of vaccine and therapy production. However, the market also faces regulatory challenges concerning leachables and extractables—impurities that can migrate into products from contact materials. Addressing these concerns is vital to sustaining growth and ensuring product safety.

Regional Market Insights and Future Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the single-use assemblies market as of 2021, a status attributed to advancements in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing illness rates, and support for drug discovery research. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness considerable growth attached to strategic industry activities and governmental backing in biopharmaceutical R&D. The global single-use assemblies market stands at a pivotal point with a promising future outlook, buoyed by a confluence of technological advancements, cost-effective production methods, and the urgent need for rapid development and manufacturing within the biopharmaceutical industry.



