Global Single-use Assemblies Market Projected to Surge to USD 39.97 Billion by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single-use Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Customized Solution, Standard Solution), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Growth Driven by Efficiency and Contamination Prevention in Biopharmaceutical Production

The global single-use assemblies market is poised for significant growth with projections indicating a market value of USD 39.97 billion by 2030. This expansion is accompanied by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.63% from 2024 to 2030. The move towards single-use assemblies is largely fueled by life science companies seeking to mitigate the extensive costs and time associated with cleaning processes traditional in stainless steel use.

Advancements in Biotechnology Propelling Market Expansion

As the biotech sector continues to flourish internationally, the demand for novel, disposable technologies is climbing. Pharmaceutical companies, along with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), are embracing single-use assemblies, recognizing their role in streamlining operations and enhancing research into diseases such as cancer. The surge in the biologics market further complements the potential of single-use assemblies, especially as these solutions address major manufacturing challenges like contamination risks. By minimizing the need for sterilization between batches, these assemblies improve operational capabilities significantly.

Operational and Capital Cost Savings in CMOs

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are extensively integrating single-use assemblies into their bioprocesses due to the increased efficiency, streamlined processing, and reduced changeover times between different projects. The adoption of this technology is known to minimize operating and capital expenditures, while also ensuring the quality of pharmaceutical products by preventing cross-contamination.

Environmental and Construction Advantages

In addition to operational efficiencies, single-use assemblies offer environmental benefits by reducing the requirement for utilities that generate steam and water for cleaning, leading to a smaller facility footprint. Facility construction utilizing single-use technology also promises significant savings, with reduced capital expenditures and a faster build time, as compared to traditional stainless-steel facilities.

Investment Trends and Regulatory Challenges

The industry sees a trend of major investments with companies like Pall Corp. and Merck channeling funds into expanding single-use assembly production. These investments aim to meet the growing demand and cater to the needs of vaccine and therapy production. However, the market also faces regulatory challenges concerning leachables and extractables—impurities that can migrate into products from contact materials. Addressing these concerns is vital to sustaining growth and ensuring product safety.

Regional Market Insights and Future Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the single-use assemblies market as of 2021, a status attributed to advancements in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing illness rates, and support for drug discovery research. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness considerable growth attached to strategic industry activities and governmental backing in biopharmaceutical R&D. The global single-use assemblies market stands at a pivotal point with a promising future outlook, buoyed by a confluence of technological advancements, cost-effective production methods, and the urgent need for rapid development and manufacturing within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages130
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$12.11 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$39.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate18.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Profiled

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Danaher
  • Merck Kgaa
  • Sartorius Ag
  • Avantor, Inc.
  • Lonza
  • Saint-gobain
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Entegris
  • Kuhner Shaker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/np0aem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Single-use Assemblies Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Antibody Drug Conjugate
                            
                            
                                Antibody Drug Conjugates
                            
                            
                                Filtration Assemblies
                            
                            
                                Filtration Assembly
                            
                            
                                Single Use Assemblies
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data