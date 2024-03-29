Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Projected to Reach USD 27.55 Billion by 2030, Driving Advancements in Cancer Management

Dublin, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Clinical/Liquid Biopsy, Research), Specimen (Bone Marrow, Blood), Product, Technology, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Overview



The global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market is predicted to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 27.55 billion by 2030. This expansion reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62% from 2024 to 2030. Factors propelling this growth include the increasing incidence of cancer globally, the demand for minimally invasive diagnostic measures, and technological innovations in the field of CTCs.





Technological Developments and Applications



The utility of CTCs in assessing cancer prognosis and assisting health care providers in determining appropriate treatment regimens has contributed to their increasingly prominent role in cancer management. These cells are being utilized for early cancer detection, risk evaluation for recurrence, therapy guidance, and ongoing patient monitoring during treatment. Additionally, the rise of various tumor markers based on CTCs, which assist in cancer diagnosis and surveillance, is expected to stimulate market growth within the forecasted period. Notably, CTC detection is considered predictive for patient survival outcomes.



Challenges and Innovations



Despite the soaring demand and market expansion, certain limitations persist, such as the reduced applicability of CTCs in rare or EpCAM negative cancers. Nonetheless, extensive research efforts are underway to develop new techniques for cell isolation that aspire to surmount these challenges. This progress signals potential advancements in the near future that could widen the scope of CTC applicability.



Strategic Collaborations and Regional Insights



The CTC market is witnessing strategic collaborations and partnerships, as seen from recent activities involving prominent academic institutions and biotech firms working together to refine detection modalities for tumor cells in the bloodstream. Such partnerships are poised to enhance treatment optimization through better understanding of CTCs. Regionally, North America leads the market due to the presence of key industry players and a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology research landscape. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, largely due to expansion efforts of various companies in countries such as Japan.



Sub-Segment Performance



In terms of technology, the CTC detection & enrichment methods segment held a dominant revenue share in 2023, attributed to the widespread availability and usage of related products. Conversely, the CTC analysis segment is anticipated to grow rapidly through 2030, attributed to its potential applications in research, drug development, and biomarker discovery. On the application front, the research segment retained market dominance in 2023 and is projected to continue its lead. When segmented by product, kits and reagents were at the forefront in 2023, with predictions of sustained growth ahead. With respect to the end-use segment, research and academic institutes emerged as predominant in 2023, driven by escalated cancer diagnostic and treatment R&D efforts.



The CTC market outlook underscores the critical role of technological innovation in advancing cancer diagnosis and patient care, expecting sustained growth and impactful discoveries that promise to redefine the landscape of cancer management.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

QIAGEN

Bio-Techne Corp.

Precision for Medicine

AVIVA Biosciences

BIOCEPT, Inc.

BioCEP Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

IVDiagnostics

BioFluidica

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

Biolidics Limited

Creativ MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI

Epic Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

LineaRx, Inc. (Vitatex, Inc.)

Sysmex Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbmqtu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment