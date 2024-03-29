Lectra: Availability of 2023 Annual Financial Report

Paris, March 29, 2024 - Lectra announces that its 2023 Annual Financial Report has been released and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The 2023 Annual Financial Report containing the Management Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Non-financial Statement is now available in the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in PDF version on the company’s website: https://www.lectra.com/fr/investisseurs.

A condensed English version of the Annual Financial Report 2023 is also available on the company's website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors.

About Lectra:

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies. The Group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The Group is proud to state that its 3,000 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 478 million euros in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext, where it is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Shares, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150. For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – www.lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with capital of €37,832,965 • RCS Paris B 300 702 305

