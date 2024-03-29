By 2034, the Global Low Frequency Sound Absorbing Insulation Material Market is likely to attain US$ 205 Million, FMI projection

NEWARK, Del, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low frequency sound absorbing insulation material market was valued at US$ 160.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 205 million by 2034. The market is likely to develop at a 2.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 167 million in 2024.



Low frequency sounds are a serious concern across important sectors like manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and construction. They cause problems owing to its pervasiveness which can lead to various disorders in the work of the employees. To tackle this issue, these vulnerable sectors have turned to low frequency sound absorbing insulation materials.

End users are utilizing these materials to absorb the sound waves and eventually reduce the noise pollution by converting them into heat waves. Manufacturers are thus developing these low frequency sound absorbing materials in such a way so as to enhance comfort and optimal performance.

Increasing industrialization and urbanization are two key drivers of the global low frequency sound absorbing insulation material market. Noise pollution is making various sectors aware of its hazards, pushing end users to opt for measures of noise control.

“Soundproofing is becoming extremely crucial across various sectors. Sound absorbing materials like acoustic foam panels, ultra-quiet cotton bass traps and acoustic plasterboard. Market players are developing these materials in such a way as to reduce noise, reverberation and sound transmission effectively,” - comments Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The global low frequency sound absorbing insulation material market was valued at US$ 135 million in 2019.

Historically, from 2019 to 2023, the low frequency sound absorbing insulation material market garnered a CAGR of 4.5%.

The United States low frequency sound absorbing insulation material ecosystem is poised to develop at a CAGR of 2.3% over the projection period.

Global demand for closed-cell foams is anticipated to expand at a 1.8% CAGR through 2034.

With a 1.7% CAGR until 2034, it is likely that low frequency sound-absorbing insulation will be widely employed for floor covering.





Competitive Landscape

To yield innovative low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials, the market players are making usage of the latest research and development initiatives.

They are expanding their product lines by utilizing new manufacturing processes and materials which improve durability, efficiency and cost to meet the end-user requirements for noise insulation. They are aimed to increase the sound quality in several fields ranging from airplane manufacturing, construction, to auto-making.

As a new player, the low frequency sound absorbing insulation material startups target to develop market leading technologies and materials that will be in demand in the modern day to day world.

Companies endeavor to create not only products for general use but also different options for certain industries and applications. Their target is to provide low-efficiency sound-absorbing insulation materials that are new and green, but also substantially less expensive and convenient to install.

Key Companies Profiled

Saint-Gobain

Autoneum

3M

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Wan Rui Chemical

Yuan Yuan Sponge Products

Key Development

In 2024, Saint-Gobain declared its partnership with "Build Ahead," a business-led alliance established by Xynteo. It is a mission-driven advisory organization that assists the big companies in the world in finding growth strategies that benefit both people and the environment.

Through boosting the use of low-carbon building materials in the design, construction, usage, and end-of-life stages of real estate, construction, and infrastructure projects, the "Build Ahead" Coalition seeks to assist India's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Key Segments Profiled in the Low Frequency Sound Absorbing Insulation Material Market

By Type:

Closed-cell Foams

Open-cell Foams

By Application:

Floor Covering

Underbody Cladding

Luggage Compartment

Door Trims

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





