WOO X Lists $ULP, on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $ULP on its spot market.

The Lil Pudgys NFT collection is a sister project to the Pudgy Penguins . The first 8,888 Lil Pudgys were exclusively available to Pudgy Penguin NFT holders, establishing a direct lineage to the original collection. Each Lil Pudgy boasts distinct traits and characteristics, offering a diverse range for collectors.

ULP are fractional tokens representing the Lil Pudgys collection within the Flooring Protocol. Each ULP token provides fractional ownership of Lil Pudgys NFTs, bringing broader accessibility and exposure to the popular collection.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.