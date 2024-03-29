Arcas Champions Beta Launching on Gaimin!

Zurich, Switzerland , March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcas Champions is the first Power to Players game, built in Unreal Engine 5 and developed by Block Ape Scissors, a Binance Labs backed gaming studio. The beta features a Play-To-Airdrop Treasure hunt rewarding ARCAS tokens on BNB Chain. Launching exclusively on the Gaimin launcher.



Developed by Block Ape Scissors, the Binance Labs incubated gaming studio, in partnership with Bevium, Unreal engine 5 certified game developers, the game is powered by the ARCAS token and implements Skillstaking, a groundbreaking new protocol for competitive gaming and esports.

https://twitter.com/ArcasChampions/status/1773394893257261565

Set on the lush jungle planet of Arcas, a civil war unravels between the Elites and Renegades for control of the planet's resources.

Gameplay is focused around team v team objective based game modes requiring skill and strategic thinking to snatch victory from your opponents.

ARCAS, the native ecosystem token, enables holders to support the in-game careers of players by staking into player owned Champions (Rank RWAs), earning revenue share based on their performance and delegating voting power to the backed player in game.

The system will be protected by the first AI anti-cheat rank oracle network, decentralizing and protecting the integrity of the game.

Releasing on Gaimin.io, a top Web3, AI & De-Pin launcher boasting over 400k+ downloads and owners of Gaimin Gladiators, one of the top teams worldwide in esports.

How to Participate in the Play to Airdrop?

Relayers from the alien shipwreck have been dispersed across planet Arcas!

Recover their secret codes and unlock the hidden secrets of the planet…

Download the Gaimin launcher & Arcas Champions Beta on the 4th April. Sign in with your Epic Games account & Retrieve your PlayerID from settings. Link your Gamester/Partner NFT with your PlayerID on the Arcas Dapp. Find 3 hidden codes in game and input your secret codes on the Dapp. $50 ARCAS airdropped on BNB Chain to the first 2000 questers 7 days after the last quest is completed.

Arcas Champions

