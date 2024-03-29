Global Pregabalin Market Size To Worth USD 2.18 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 2.82%

New York, United States , March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pregabalin Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.65 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.18 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.82% during the projected period.





Pregabalin is typically prescribed to treat fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and some forms of seizures. Pregabalin is classified both as an anticonvulsant and an antiepileptic. Pregabalin reduces the release of neurotransmitters that contribute to the transmission of pain signals by binding to calcium channels in the central nervous system. It is structurally related to gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter, and has been altered to promote diffusion across the blood-brain barrier. Pregabalin is taken orally and is available in capsules and oral solutions. Also, its absorption is dose-independent, and it easily crosses the blood-brain barrier. The half-life of pregabalin is 6.3 hours. The increased prevalence of epilepsy, neuropathic pain, and anxiety disorders are major factors driving pregabalin market expansion over the predicted period. The growing awareness of epilepsy and its treatment options among the general public and healthcare professionals helps the pregabalin market forecast. Increased awareness of epilepsy leads to a higher demand for epileptic drugs, which drives market growth. However, the pregabalin market faces challenges like alternative medications, patent expiration, and stringent regulatory requirements, while severe side effects may limit its usage in certain patient populations. Hence, these reasons may impede the market growth of the global pregabalin market during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global Pregabalin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Dosage Forms (Oral Capsule, Oral Solution, Oral Tablet, Extended Release), By Application (Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain, Anxiety Disorder, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The oral solution segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pregabalin market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of dosage forms, the global pregabalin market is divided into oral capsule, oral solution, oral tablet, and extended release. Among these, the oral solution segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pregabalin market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the control of certain forms of seizures. Oral solutions may have a faster onset of action than other dosage forms, which can be beneficial for patients who require rapid relief from symptoms.

The neuropathic pain segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregabalin market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global pregabalin market is divided into epilepsy, neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, and others. Among these, the neuropathic pain segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregabalin market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetic neuropathy, and postherpetic neuralgia are common contributors.

The retail pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global pregabalin market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pregabalin market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others. Among these, the retail pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global pregabalin market during the estimated period. Patients have easy access to retail pharmacies, making it convenient to obtain medications such as pregabalin, hence, for this reason, boost the segment of the global pregabalin market.

The hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global pregabalin market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end-users, the global pregabalin market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global pregabalin market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the hospitals are provided with specialized medical staff and resources to handle complex circumstances and provide complete care to patients suffering from conditions like epilepsy, neuropathic pain, and anxiety disorders.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pregabalin market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pregabalin market over the forecast period. The presence of significant key players is expected to control the market while rising healthcare expenditure will boost the industry's growth rate in this area. Increased R&D activity will accelerate the market's growth pace in this area. Chronic disease is becoming more common, because of well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of modern technology, and government measures that regulate the storage of health data.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregabalin market during the projected timeframe. The improvement of healthcare infrastructure, combined with an expanding geriatric population, will drive market growth in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global pregabalin market include Cipla, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Angels Pharma, Zydus Group, Viatris Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Aurobindo Pharma, Markans Pharma Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sciegen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CTX Life Sciences, Others.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, Pakistani pharmaceutical firm AGP Limited acquired a selected portfolio of products from American firm Viatris Inc. The portfolio includes many anti-depressants, including pregabalin, anti-hypertensive, and ophthalmology products.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global pregabalin market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pregabalin Market, By Dosage Forms

Oral Capsule

Oral Solution

Oral Tablet

Extended Release

Global Pregabalin Market, By Application

Epilepsy

Neuropathic Pain

Anxiety Disorder

Others

Global Pregabalin Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Global Pregabalin Market, By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Global Pregabalin Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



