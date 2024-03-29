WebWise Pad Launchpad: A Profitable Solution for Start-ups and Users

NEW YORK, NY, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WebWise Pad is an online platform that allows users to invest in promising projects during private rounds under exclusive conditions similar to those offered to venture funds, which are inaccessible to ordinary investors.

The platform's uniqueness lies in its user-friendly participation conditions. The launchpad offers users the opportunity to invest in private rounds with just a few clicks through the WebWise Telegram Wallet. Additionally, it does not have its own token - simply holding USDT in the wallet is sufficient for participation.

The project independently searches for and selects the best startups, engages in partnerships and discussions with dozens of venture funds, and negotiates the most advantageous terms for WebWise Pad users.





WebWise Pad consists of two interacting elements:

1. The WebWise Pad website - a platform for launching new projects.

2. The WebWise Wallet Telegram bot - a multifunctional cryptocurrency wallet created on the Telegram platform. The main priorities of WebWise Wallet are convenience, speed, confidentiality, anonymity, and data security.

Thus, WebWise provides its users with a secure cryptocurrency wallet integrated into a well-known messenger. All interactions on the platform take place within the WebWise Wallet Telegram bot. WebWise Pad is informational and does not collect user data. On the platform, you will find links to projects for participation through WebWise Wallet.

WebWise Pad offers a unique opportunity for users to invest in Initial Wallet Offerings (IWOs) during private rounds.

Why is investing in IWOs through WebWise Pad advantageous? The strengths and advantages of IWOs on WebWise Pad for investors include, firstly, the transparency of the platform's investment procedures and, secondly, the security of the investments themselves. Both are guaranteed by the platform's strict standards for projects allowed to list their tokens on the platform, as well as by a fair distribution method based on the amount of USDT held in the wallet balance.

In comparison to other platforms like Coinlist, where users have to create huge "farms" of accounts just to receive one allocation out of every hundred, WebWise Pad's innovative investment approach allows everyone to participate in early investing. Investors can participate in IWOs without having to connect multiple wallets to their account. Investing becomes extremely simple and convenient since all interactions take place within the Telegram bot.

From 26.03.2024 to 27.03.2024, the first closed sale took place, closing in less than 24 hours. 146 users participated, subscribing to $47,800 worth of tickets. The first project was Plena Finance - a crypto application that allows users to buy, store, and transact cryptocurrencies, as well as invest in over 100,000 cryptocurrencies and easily interact with 150+ decentralized applications.

The next sale is planned for the near future. A well-known strong project with strong investors and partnerships has been selected.

With WebWise Pad, users can easily and safely invest with venture funds in closed rounds of Web3 projects starting from USDT 50.

You can read more about using WebWise Pad here: https://docs.webwisewallet.com/webwise-wallet/webwise-telegram-wallet/webwise-pad

Social Links

X: https://twitter.com/WebwisePad

WebWise Wallet: https://t.me/webwisewallet_bot

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/WebwisePad_channel

Telegram Channel CIS: https://t.me/WebwisePad_channel_cis

Media Contact

Brand: WebWise Pad

Email: support@webwisewallet.com

Website: https://webwisepad.com/

SOURCE: WebWise Pad