CoinRaffle.io Unveils Innovative Platform for Secure and Fair Decentralized Raffles

Willemstad, Curaçao, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CoinRaffle.io project has proudly launched its utility-focused platform, which relies on decentralized technology. This innovative solution enables projects to host community raffles with ease, transparency, and fairness.



CoinRaffle.io is making crypto more engaging and empowering projects with its easy-to-use dApp. Creating raffles, boosting token utility, and automating token burning has never been simpler.

Unlocking New Dimensions of Token Utility

The core of CoinRaffle.io is its advanced smart contract technology, which ensures fairness in selecting random winners. With audited contracts and immutable blockchain records, CoinRaffle.io provides transparency and security for all participants.

The platform's solid integration with multiple blockchains facilitates accessibility to many users. The project allocates tokens as prizes to incentivize community engagement and boost token utility.

Developed by VTS Blockchain Engineers for CoinRaffle Inc., the platform represents the future of decentralized community engagement. It unlocks new dimensions of token utility, combining growth and practical usage.

With upcoming features such as Ethereum, Optimism, and Solana support, CoinRaffle.io continuously evolves to meet user needs.

Transforming Community Engagement with Decentralized Raffles

Creating raffles has never been easier with CoinRaffle's user-friendly interface. Specifically, here is what users will need to do to create their raffle:

Give a name and specify the token contract address, blockchain, and amount of tokens.

Participants send tokens to the RaffleFund address generated upon clicking "Generate Raffle."

Specify the end date and optional links for the reference project.

After agreeing to the terms and to the privacy policy, users can click "Generate Raffle" to create it. In order to ensure fairness, distribution rules include percentages for the winner, team wallet, and burn.

As a service fee, 2.5% of the raffle funds will go to CoinRaffle. Users can view past raffles in "My Raffles" by connecting their wallet to the platform. The dApp is compatible with over 380 different wallets, making it accessible to all.

About CoinRaffle.io

CoinRaffle.io is a new platform offering a unique approach to community engagement in the crypto space. With a focus on token utility and automated token burning, it aims to empower crypto projects and enthusiasts.

The platform provides a cutting-edge decentralized application (dApp) for creating and managing raffles, making community engagement more dynamic. This creates new dimensions of token utility for projects, with customizable raffles and increased value propositions.

Transparency and security are key values at CoinRaffle.io. The platform ensures trust through smart contract audits, while its non-custodial architecture keeps funds secure. In addition, a 24/7 Telegram Technical Support Chat is available for assistance.

Anyone wishing to discover more about CoinRaffle.io can visit the platform's website. The social pages listed on the website (and below) also offer regular updates and announcements.

