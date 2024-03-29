Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is Expected to Reach $19.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $19.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Stringent regulatory requirements, increasing number of R&D investments made by top pharmaceutical companies, increased preference of biopharmaceutical manufacturers and researchers for using single use technologies, are some factors responsible for the growth of the market. On the other hand, issues such as fouling of membrane, and the high capital investment required to set up new production facilities may limit the entry of small players into the market, thereby hampering the market growth.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $10.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $19.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technique, Type, Application, And Scale Of Operation Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Driver Increasing adoption of single-use technologies

Based on products, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into membrane filters, systems, and other products. Membrane filters segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the high adoption and usage of membrane filters for various pharmaceutical applications. Additionally, owing to the high purchase frequency of these filters as compared to systems and other products contributes to its dominance.

Based on technique, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. Microfiltration offers various advantages over other techniques, including the use of microfiltration for the filtration of aqueous solutions. This technique is also used for the removal of natural and synthetic organic matter to reduce fouling potential. These factors are responsible for the segment’s highest share & growth rate in the global market.

Based on applications, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. In 2023, final product processing was the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and EMA (European Medicines Agency) impose strict guidelines and standards on pharmaceutical manufacturers to ensure product safety, quality, and efficacy. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the implementation of robust filtration processes for final product processing, driving the demand for advanced membrane filtration technologies.

Based on type, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into sterile filtration and non-sterile filtration. The sterile filtration technique accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2023 owing to various factors such as the rapid growth of biologics, the need for sterile filtration during the liquid processing of biopharmaceuticals, and the benefits offered by sterile filtration as compared to non-sterile filtration.

Based on the scale of operation, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into manufacturing-scale, pilot-scale, and R&D-scale. The scale of operation in pharmaceutical filtration depends upon the size of the filtration production plant. The amount, limit, and volume to determine the scale vary for different industries. The manufacturing-scale segment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in 2023. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the need to meet increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, the booming biopharmaceutical industry, and growing emerging markets.

Based on region, pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into six major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market. Europe held the second largest share followed by the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion in pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities, rising demand for specialty drugs, technological advancements & innovations in membrane designs are some of the factors contributing to the regional growth.

This report categorizes the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market into the following segments:

Pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by Product

Membrane Filters Polyethersulfone (PES) Membrane Filters Polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Filters Nylon Membrane Filters Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Membrane Filters Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate (MCE & CA) Membrane Filters Polycarbonate Track-Etched (PCTE) Membrane Filters Other Membrane Filters (PP, PC, CN, Gelatin, PETE, RC)

Systems Single-Use Systems Reusable Systems

Other Products Membrane Filtration Assemblies Accessories



Pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by Technique

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Other Techniques

Pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by Application

Final Product processing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Filtration Protein Purification Vaccines and Antibody Processing Formulation and Filling Solutions Viral Clearance

Raw Material Filtration Media and Buffer Filtration Pre-filtration Bioburden Testing

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Purification

Pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by Type

Sterile Filtration

Non-Sterile Filtration

Pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by Scale of Operation

Manufacturing-Scale Operation

Pilot-Scale Operation

R&D-Scale Operation

Pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East GCC Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of GCC Rest of Middle East

Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Filter Manufacturers, Vendors, and Distributors

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Life Science Companies

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Government Organizations

Private Research Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market based on the product, technique, type, application, scale of operation and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall pharmaceutical membrane filtration market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

