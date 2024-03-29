C-Bond Systems to File its Form 10-K on April 1, 2024, and Hold Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results on April 3, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that it will file its Form 10-K on April 1, 2024, and issue a press release on April 2, 2024 with its financial results. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:30 am ET on April 3, 2024, to discuss those results in more detail and hold a question-and-answer session.



The Company will also review its preliminary outlook for its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, for which the Company previously stated it expects to report revenues of more than $1 million.

Call Information

To access the live call, please dial 832-917-1510 and enter access code 388794. For those unable to participate in the live call, the Company will share a recording of the call on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter/X account, https://twitter.com/CBondSys approximately one hour after the live call concludes.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we will file our Form 10-K on April 1, 2024, and issue a press release on April 2, 2024 with our financial results; the likelihood that we will hold a conference call on April 3, 2024, to discuss those results in more detail and hold a question-and-answer session; the likelihood that we will also review our preliminary outlook for our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, for which we previously stated we expect to report revenues of more than $1 million; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023, August 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.