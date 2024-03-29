NordVPN now allows access to more than half of the world’s countries

A list of new locations includes Greenland, the Isle of Man, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda, and Nepal.



LONDON, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, has finished its comprehensive network development phase and considerably increased the geography of locations customers can access. With more than 6,200 servers and access to 111 countries, NordVPN now has the broadest geographic coverage of locations among all VPN providers.

While NordVPN used only physical VPN servers in the past, the current extension of supported locations was possible by the introduction of a new set of virtual servers that follows the highest cybersecurity and privacy standards.

“The main reason we considered using virtual servers was to provide users access to locations where the possibility of establishing high-quality physical servers is scarce, usually because of a limited physical server infrastructure. In this situation, virtual servers come as an optimal solution, providing speeds and connection quality equal to that of a physical server,” says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN .

Virtual servers operate through dedicated physical servers placed outside of the targeted country. The physical servers are configured to resolve an IP address to match the IP of a country different from the one where they are actually located. This configuration eliminates the need for a physical server to be grounded in a targeted country to access its network. For example, in January 2024, NordVPN released its first virtual server in India, with its dedicated physical server located in Singapore.

The new places for virtual VPN servers were handpicked from around the globe and were chosen in reaction to NordVPN clients’ rising demands and needs.

In addition to this development, NordVPN increased the number of simultaneous connections. Because the number of devices customers use every day is growing, NordVPN now allows users to secure up to 10 devices with one Nord Account and boost privacy even more.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption and Onion Over VPN and guarantees privacy with zero tracking. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites, malware during downloads, trackers, and ads. NordVPN is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 6,200 servers covering 111 countries worldwide. For more information: https://nordvpn.com .