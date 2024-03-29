New to The Street's Leadership Show, Sponsored by Smile Design Manhattan, with Host Lee Gause, Featuring Three Corporate Guest Interviews, Airing on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Work announces that Smile Design Manhattan is sponsoring the "New to The Street Leadership," "The Power of Blockchain," and "Game Changers" segments airing on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

1). "New to The Street Leadership" with Co-Host Dr. Lee Gause and TV Business Co-Host Jane King talks with Create Labs Ventures ' Abran Maldonado, Chief Executive Officer

2). New to The Street's "The Business of Blockchain," with TV Host Jane King's interview with Shane Bigelow, CEO/Co-Founder, Champ Title s , Inc. ("CHAMP")

3). New to The Street's "Game Changers" with TV Host Ana Berry talking with Humayun Sheikh, CEO, Fetch. a i (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)

"New to the Street Leadership"

New to The Street Leadership's TV Co-hosts Dr. Lee Gause and Jane King , from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , talk with Abran Maldonado about his leadership role at Create L a bs Ventures ("Create Labs") . Abran provides a business history of the Company, where it started as a social impact organization, helping communities and their residences in their ability to participate in technology, media, and other exciting emerging industries. While providing these human resource and community development services, Abran and his team discovered the power of "Generative AI." Over the last three years, Create Labs Venture grew its AI ecosystem, assisting OpenAI's ChatGPT platform with test modeling to ensure the AI platform's operational success. As one of the first "Generative AI" companies, Create Labs has helped many enterprises and businesses create and deploy AI platforms specific to organizational needs. Under Abran's leadership, the Company has developed non-biased generative AI platforms that greatly enhance their clients' technological attributes. Generative AI platforms rely on predictive behavior inputs and patterns that learn as they create new "Generative" content. Abran and his team constantly ensure that inputs on the "Generative AI" are pure data sets to provide a non-biased diversity of its AI platform . If a system has a bias of non-diversified inputs, that bias becomes more apparent over time as the system grows and learns. Business and enterprise leaders must embrace AI technology, which is rapidly increasing in all sectors. Abran can help an organization find a plan to incorporate an AI system that works, making it useful for all employees. He recommends that every business owner embrace AI and not fear technology but look at how AI can make a business more productive. MasterCard has hired his team to create a small business chatbot to help many entrepreneurs and first-time business owners with financial needs. Create Labs Ventures' Afro-Latina AI virtual digital human influencer, C.L.AI.R.A ( Create Labs AI Rendered Assistant) , is an industry success story. This chatbot gives insight and opinions on specific subject matters. Abran talks about how C.L.Ai.R.A is the future of AI society. As AI evolves, Albom sees multimodality beyond the tech sectors, co-existing in every aspect of human lives. As a keynote speaker at many tech conferences, Abran meets many who want to learn more about his success in the industry and how they can hire Create Labs Ventures to develop AI platforms. With vision, leadership skills, and a commitment to social diversity, Abran's success is apparent amongst his industry peers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Create Labs Ventures - https://createlabs.io/ .

"The Business of Blockchain"

Champ Titles, Inc. ("CHAMP") sponsors New to The Street's "The Business of Blockchain" segment. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , CHAMP's CEO/Co-Founder Shane Bigelow talks with show's TV Host Jane King about the Company being the largest deployer of blockchain technology for the US Government. CHAMP creates blockchain ecosystem solutions that address vehicle titling for Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) divisions. Many consumers become frustrated when dealing with DMV processes; most of the time, it is not the fault of DMV representatives but that many DMVs are still paper-based systems. These inefficiencies in DMV applications cost individuals, insurance companies, car dealerships, lenders, and others time and money when securitizing vehicles. Shane gives an example of how long it takes for banks and insurance companies to place asset lines on a vehicle. CHAMP has successfully integrated its blockchain title ecosystem, enabling DMVs, car dealers, fleet operators, insurance carriers, lenders, and consumers to execute transactions swiftly and efficiently. The Company's "Digital Vehicle Titling and Registration Suite" allows an immediate transaction on a blockchain, a verifiable record without long and messy paperwork. Consumers and insurance agencies spend millions of dollars annually when dealing with DMV paperwork, and CHAMP overhauls the process with a technologically advanced digital title blockchain ecosystem. Shane believes insurance companies will pass savings onto insurance policy owners as blockchain efficiencies become more apparent when dealing with DMVs. With an AI platform integrated into the blockchain, DMV systems provide immediate efficiency. CHAMP sees opportunities with its ecosystem when deployed for taxation purposes as it applies to Electric Vehicles (EV). Shane explains that fewer gas taxes become available for state infrastructure project budgets as more EVs hit the roadways. States will use a mileage tax as an alternative, but concerns remain about the fairness of the correct amount of mileage taxed. Consumers and governmental agencies need an immutable audited record. Blockchain cryptography makes for fairness so consumers and agencies can have reliable, secure, and protected data. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Champ Titles, Inc. ("CHAMP") - https://www.champtitles.com/ .

"Game Changers"

Fetch . ai's (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Humayun Sheikh, interview is on New to The Street's "Game Changers" segment with TV Host Ana Berry. Humayun gives a corporate progress update on its AI ecosystem and the tools available for developers. Over 25000+ have signed up for access to the platform. Fetch.ai makes AI tools available to many who can develop and deploy AI-based apps anytime, anywhere, and on an operational scale. As an easy-to-use Fetch AI ecosystem, developers can create and deploy AI-based apps promptly and at an affordable price. Humayun believes that large Big Tech entities should not control AI but be mainstream. He, however, believes that governmental regulation should be in place to make sure AI is good for humankind. With geopolitical tension and a forthcoming US election, AI-generated content needs validation for authenticity and truthfulness. As an open platform for the new AI economy, Fetch.ai is the first AI Agent platform that allows developers to create 100,000 apps. Fetch AI agents can connect, search, and transact from dynamic interactions, promoting social well-being and economic growth. While building, deploying, and monetizing an open AI ecosystem, Fetch.ai technology platforms are "Game Changers" for the AI technology industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fetch AI - www.fetch.ai .

About Create Labs Ventures :

Create Labs Ventures' vision is to equip underserved populations with the skills, resources, and networks they need to thrive in the tech and media industries. The Company aims to foster new pipelines towards access and opportunity, playing a pivotal role in the upward mobility of the underserved community. Create Labs vision is developing cutting-edge AI technologies while providing underserved populations with the skills, resources, and networks - https://createlabs.io/ .

About Champ Titles, Inc. ("CHAMP") :

Founded in 2018, Champ Titles, Inc. ("CHAMP") is a leading digital vehicle title and registration service provider. The Company's patented SaaS (Software as a Service) technology is built for the government to solve the problems faced by its constituents, which include vehicle retailers, vehicle wholesalers, insurance carriers, fleet operators, lenders, all the service providers that serve each of these industry verticals, and, of course, consumers. Champ's solutions, including the Digital Title and Registration Suite and the National Digital Titling Clearinghouse, are significant steps toward a paperless, environmentally friendly, digital, secure, frictionless future in titling - https://www.champtitles.com/ .

About Smile Design Manhattan:

Smile Design Manhattan's goal for its dentists, endodontists, and dental hygienists is to provide high-quality oral health care to men and women living in and around Midtown West, New York City. Patients feel confident about their oral hygiene care and results with a commitment to clear communication and individualized care. At Smile Design Manhattan, the team's commitment to patient comfort and cutting-edge technology extends to all clinical treatment areas. The providers at Smile Design Manhattan provide a different kind of dental experience. After hearing dozens of new patients tell of "nightmare" dental scenarios, Smile Design Manhattan founder Lee Gause, DDS, designed the practice's environments to be warm and inviting. Patients can access the best, most comprehensive oral health care and partner with the team at Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

About "New to The Street Leadership" :

"New to The Street Leadership " is a monthly television show featuring individuals who lead their organization to successful outcomes and future endeavors. Guests will share their success stories and motivations, allowing viewers to understand and learn leadership skills. The show airs monthly on the last Saturday of each month on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .

About New to The Street :

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .

