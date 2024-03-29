3D Imaging Market worth $88.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.8%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 34.3 billion in 2023 to USD 88.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Various business verticals seek 3D imaging due to its capacity to enhance visualization and analysis. It enables industries to create detailed models, aiding in product design, architectural planning, and infrastructure development. The technology fosters innovation by offering immersive experiences, improving customer engagement in the retail and entertainment sectors. Additionally, in healthcare, it assists in diagnostics and surgical planning. For manufacturing, it streamlines prototyping and quality control. In real estate, it facilitates virtual property tours. Overall, 3D imaging empowers businesses with better decision-making, improved efficiency, and enhanced communication, making it an indispensable tool across diverse industries.

3D Imaging Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising demand for personalized medicines

Growth in entertainment & media industry

Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices across verticals

Increasing urbanization, push for productivity, and environment concerns in architecture and construction vertical.

Restraints:

Limited field of view and depth perception

High maintenance cost of 3D imaging hardware

Interoperability issues with 3D imaging solutions and hardware

Opportunities:

Adoption of 3D printing in healthcare

Increasing investments in AI by 3D medical imaging device manufacturers

High demand for 3D imaging solutions in retail & eCommerce vertical

List of Key Players in 3D Imaging Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Autodesk (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Panasonic (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Trimble (US)

FARO Technologies (US)

Philips (Netherlands)

Google (US)

Adobe (US)

The 3D Imaging Market, by component, is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Further, the hardware segment is divided into 3D Cameras (Stereo Vision, Time-Of-Flight, Structured Light, and Laser Triangulation), 3D Scanners (Laser Scanners, Optical Scanners, Portable Scanners, Handheld Scanners, And Others), 3D Sensors (Depth Sensors, Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Accelerometers, Others), and 3D Display (Volumetric Displays, Stereoscopic Displays, And Head-Mounted Displays). Based on software the market is further bifurcated into by type and by deployment mode. By type, the software is further bifurcated into 3D Modeling Software, 3D Scanning Software, 3D Layout and Animation Software, 3D Visualization and Rendering Software, Image Reconstruction Software, and Others (Simulation and Analysis Software, CAD software). Based on deployment mode the software is further segmented into cloud, and on-premises. Based on services the 3D Imaging Market is bifurcated into professional services, and managed services. Based on professional services the market is further segmented into consulting services, support and maintenance, and deployment and integration.

Based on technology, the 3D Imaging Market is bifurcated into Stereoscopic Imaging (Anaglyphic 3D, Polarized 3D, Shutter Glasses, and Autostereoscopy), Structured Light Imaging (Triangulation Method, Pattern Projection, Depth Mapping and Reconstruction, Object Scanning and Measurement), Laser-Based Imaging (Lidar, Laser Scanning, Laser Profiling, and Laser Holography), Holographic Imaging (Holographic Displays, Holographic Projection, Holographic Capture And Recording, and Holographic Interferometry), Time-Of-Flight Imaging (Depth Sensing and Mapping, Gesture Recognition, 3D Scanning, and Facial Recognition ).

Based on Verticals, the 3D Imaging Market is segmented into Aerospace and Defense (wing and airframe analysis, surveillance and reconnaissance, target area visualization, flight simulators and virtual reality training, and others), Automotive (automated parking systems, collision avoidance systems, driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, and others), Manufacturing (defect detection, assembly line optimization, inventory management, manufacturing process optimization, product design and prototyping, and others), Healthcare and Lifesciences (medical imaging, surgical planning, patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging, and others), Architecture and Construction (architectural visualization, building information modeling, site analysis and surveying, restoration and preservation, and others), Media and Entertainment (character modeling and animation, gaming, visual effects, augmented reality and virtual reality, others), Retail and Ecommerce (virtual try-ons, product visualization, customization and personalization, ar-based shopping experiences, and others), Government (urban planning and development, environmental analysis, disaster management, archaeology and cultural preservation, and others), Energy and Utilities (pipeline integrity assessments, renewable energy site planning, oil and gas exploration, asset mapping and management, and others), and other verticals (education, agriculture, transportation and BFSI).

The 3D Imaging Market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America has been a pioneer in adopting 3D Imaging, driven by its technological advancement. The demand for enhanced visualization, precise modeling, and immersive experiences propels its use in design, diagnostics, and gaming. Additionally, cost-effective solutions and increased accessibility of 3D imaging technologies further accelerate adoption. In the Asia Pacific, the adoption of 3D imaging is also driven by technological advancements, growing demand for immersive experiences, and precision in sectors such as healthcare, gaming, and manufacturing. Additionally, the region's emphasis on innovation and cost-effective solutions, coupled with increased accessibility to these technologies, accelerates their adoption, fostering rapid integration across diverse industries.

