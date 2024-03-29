Xcel Brands, Inc. and Fashion Icon Christie Brinkley form Joint Venture

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with expertise in livestream shopping and social commerce, announced today its newly formed joint venture with supermodel, actress and entrepreneur, Christie Brinkley to create TWRHLL (Towerhill), a lifestyle and apparel brand, for distribution exclusively on HSN. Initial launch of TWRHLL is expected in Spring 2024. Christie Brinkley will serve as the public face and voice of the brand, including appearing on live broadcasts and streaming services for HSN.



“I’m thrilled to partner with the team at Xcel Brands and HSN for the launch of TWRHLL, a brand inspired by my many years in fashion and the timeless style of my home, Towerhill. We aim to focus on inclusivity and fun fashion,” said Ms. Brinkley. “I want to inspire women at any age and with any body type to confidently wear products that support their individual characteristics. TWRHLL is a brand specifically tailored to these efforts and I am excited to connect personally with consumers across retail and livestream channels.”

“Christie is an icon, whose timeless elegance remains at the forefront of fashion,” stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. “She is the perfect partner for Xcel Brands, as we continue to build a dynamic roster of brands supported by vibrant personalities that drive our retail strategy and establish powerful connections to consumers through live-selling channels.”

“With success and notoriety spanning across several decades, the launch of TWRHLL by Christie Brinkley is positioned to be the next celebratory moment in Christie’s iconic career,” stated Bridget Love, GMM & VP Merchandising, Fashion & Beauty. “Alongside Xcel Brands, we’ve helped bring to life, an HSN exclusive collection of apparel reflecting Christie’s highly sought-after style. Her live appearances from the HSN studios will further illuminate the beauty of TWRHLL as she shares with our customers, her inspiration behind the line.”

Xcel Brands is one of the largest apparel providers within the interactive TV market and is strategically investing in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships. In addition to TWRHLL by Christie Brinkley, Xcel Brands owns C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, Halston, Judith Ripka and LOGO by Lori Goldstein brands. It also owns stakes in Isaac Mizrahi and Longaberger.

For more information and to shop the collection starting in May, visit www.hsn.com.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC and a 50% interest in a JV in TWRHLL (“Tower Hill”) by Christie Brinkley. Also Xcel owns a 30% interest in Orme, a short-form video market place. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer’s shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com.

About TWRHLL

From flowing dresses to tailored blazers, TWRHLL celebrates versatile pieces that easily transition from day to night, season to season. The brand celebrates the essence of a style icon. It's not just clothing; it's an embodiment of confidence, style, and enduring elegance. Christie’s beloved home, Tower Hill, located on Long Island’s stunning East End, reflects her love of art, architecture, gardening, and the sea. Her home combined with her creativity and charming personality is her inspiration behind this new fashion brand.

About Christie Brinkley

Supermodel, TV, Film and Stage Actress, Christie Brinkley is also well known as an Entrepreneur with many businesses including Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, hair extension collection and an organic prosecco line. Internationally recognized, Christie Brinkley has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers worldwide. She is the author of two bestselling books, her most recent, “Timeless Beauty; Over 100 Tips, Secrets, and Shortcuts to Looking Great” which debuted on the New York Times Bestseller list. As one of the most famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Icons, Christie, 69-years-young, returned to the pages of SI Swimsuit in recent years, and proved that age is nothing more than a number. Christie is mom to two daughters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel. Christie is also mom to a son, Jack Brinkley-Cook.

About HSN

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded more than 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com , follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

For further information please contact:

Seth Burroughs

Xcel Brands

sburroughs@xcelbrands.com

