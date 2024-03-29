ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Luna Innovations Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – LUNA

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Luna Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA) resulting from allegations that Luna may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Luna securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=23678 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 12, 2024, after market hours, Luna filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, in which it announced that a Special Committee of the Board of Directors was reviewing “certain transactions for which revenue was recognized in the second and third quarters of 2023 that did not qualify for revenue recognition under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The Special Committee is examining the circumstances surrounding these issues and is evaluating, among other things, the Company’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting and whether changes in accounting policies or other policies are necessary.” Additionally, Luna stated that its “previously issued unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, as previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), should no longer be relied upon and should be restated.”

On this news, Luna’s stock price fell $2.24 per share, or 35.8%, to close at $4.02 per share on March 13, 2024.

Then, on March 25, 2024, Luna announced its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Scott Graeff had retired from his role as President and CEO.

On this news, Luna’s stock price fell $0.41 per share, or 11.5%, to close at $3.14 on March 26, 2024.

