Branson to Host the Inaugural Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament

This summer, the City of Branson is thrilled to announce the first-ever Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament, set to take place from June 7th to 9th, 2024. This inaugural event promises to bring together soccer enthusiasts from across the region for a weekend of competitive play, camaraderie, and the chance to experience all the unique attractions Branson has to offer.

Tim Cochran, Partner at Kick It 3v3 Soccer, states; “I have done thousands of tournaments over the years, but this year's Branson event is our Marquee Event of the summer as this is truly a destination/vacation spot you cannot miss! This has been years in the making and we are excited to work with Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB to bring a fun and exciting event for everyone to enjoy. There will be a fantastic registration/activation event to kick things off and game schedules will be geared towards enjoying everything Branson has to offer. I simply cannot wait to get the ball rolling!”

Dan Stratford, CEO of Kick It Soccer commented “Having been born in KC, MO and raised in the KC area I spent many summers enjoying the Branson and Ozark areas. I am excited to add Branson to the list of marquee events we have including our 25th year in Vail, CO. I expect this is just the beginning of another long relationship with Branson.”

The Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament, hosted on the picturesque fields of Branson, is not just a tournament; it's a gateway to adventure, exploration, and entertainment. Participants and their families are invited to dive into the heart of Branson, a city where the beauty of the Ozarks meets the vibrancy of city life. From taking a serene dinner cruise on Table Rock Lake to exploring the winding trails of the Ozarks, Branson serves as the perfect backdrop for an event that combines the spirit of competition with the joy of discovery.

But the excitement doesn't stop at the soccer fields. Branson is a city known for its thrilling attractions and endless entertainment options. Thrill-seekers can experience the adrenaline rush of the Time Traveler at Silver Dollar City or the breathtaking free fall on the Kapau water slide at White Water. For those who prefer a more grounded adventure, the city offers go-kart racing, the Titanic Museum, and the Hollywood Wax Museum, among other attractions. And for the best views of Branson, nothing beats the Ferris Wheel or a helicopter tour that offers a bird's eye view of the city.

As the sun sets, the entertainment in Branson lights up. The city boasts over a hundred live shows, ranging from mesmerizing illusions and acrobatics to rock ballads and storytelling. Attendees of the Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament can end their day with a spectacular dinner show on the Showboat Branson Belle or be dazzled by the horse stunts and aerial talents at the Dolly Parton Stampede.

The Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament is more than just a weekend of soccer; it's an opportunity to create lasting memories in a city that has something for everyone. Whether you're competing on the field, exploring the natural beauty of the Ozarks, or enjoying the myriad of attractions and shows, Branson is the ultimate destination for families looking for fun, adventure, and entertainment.

Don't miss out on this inaugural event that combines the passion for soccer with the magic of Branson. For more information on the tournament and to register, visit Kick It 3v3 Soccer's official website.

About Branson:

Branson, Missouri, is a unique vacation destination that blends outdoor recreation with vibrant city life. Nestled in the heart of the Ozarks, Branson offers a variety of activities for all ages, from thrilling theme parks and water slides to live entertainment and scenic nature trails. It's a place where adventure meets relaxation, making it the perfect getaway for families and adventurers alike.

About Kick It 3v3 Soccer

Kick It 3v3 Soccer stands as the pioneering grassroots small-sided soccer tournament tour in North America, having launched in 1990. Over the years, Kick It has become a cornerstone for soccer players of all skill levels, contributing to the development of numerous athletes who have gone on to achieve recognition in professional soccer arenas and on national teams, including stars of the US Women’s and Men’s National teams.

The mission of Kick It is straightforward yet impactful: to offer every player a fun, rewarding, and educational platform that emphasizes the development and practice of fundamental soccer skills. The format of the game is designed to be fast-paced, ensuring players get numerous touches on the ball, which is crucial for honing the basic technical skills vital for soccer player development.

Key features of the Kick It 3v3 Soccer tournaments include:

Teams are made up of 3 players with up to 3 substitutes, categorized by age and skill level to ensure fair play.

Matches consist of two 12-minute halves without the use of a goalie, promoting open play and skillful tactics.

Each team is guaranteed a minimum of four games per tournament, providing ample playtime for all participants.

The playing fields are set at 25 yards by 35 yards, though this can vary slightly depending on the venue.

Kick It tournaments are celebrated for their fun, family-friendly atmosphere and are recognized as one of the best national touring youth soccer tournaments in North America. They invite teams to gather and participate in an environment that is not only competitive but also fosters the love and enjoyment of soccer.

For more information, visit Kick It 3v3 Soccer's official website.

