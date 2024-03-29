SBA Administrator Guzman Announces 17 New Women’s Business Centers

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced the selection of 17 new Women’s Business Center s (WBCs), 13 of which will be hosted by established Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) across ten states.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, we have seen a historic Small Business Boom, with women, especially women of color, filing new business applications at double the rates of men,” said Administrator Guzman. “The SBA’s expanding network of Women's Business Centers is meeting these new and established businesses where they are with resources to help them get funding to grow, create jobs, and strengthen our economy. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, the Biden-Harris Administration is proud to double down on its commitment to expanding opportunity and leveling the playing field for women and all those who have been underinvested in for too long.”

The SBA’s WBCs offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startups, financial management, marketing, and procurement. Through the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO), the 17 new WBCs – including 13 hosted by MSIs – will help diverse entrepreneurs pivot, grow, and navigate SBA resources they can use to ensure their businesses thrive.

“Through WBCs, the SBA provides practical help to women working hard to build successful businesses of their own,” said Christina Hale, Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women's Business Ownership. “Women entrepreneurs are out front leading the way, driving record numbers of small business applications all around the country, and the SBA’s WBCs empower their efforts through training, technical assistance, and access to credit and capital. WBC resources can be game-changing for women just starting or for those scaling up and growing their businesses as well.”

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, America is enjoying a historic Small Business Boom with more than 16.8 million new business applications filed since President Biden took office. Women are starting businesses across industries at higher rates than their male counterparts. Since President Biden took office, total SBA loans to women-owned businesses are up 70 percent. Total loan dollars to women-owned businesses are up 61 percent, totaling more than $5 billion in lending in FY23 alone.

Below is the full list of new WBCs:

California: Pasadena Area Community College District (MSI) - Pasadena, CA Vermont-Slauson LDC, Inc. (MSI) - Los Angeles, CA New Economics for Women (MSI) - Los Angeles, CA



Connecticut:

Women's Business Development Council - Stamford, CT



Washington, D.C.:

Washington Area Community Investment Fund - Washington, D.C.

Florida: The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce (MSI) - North Miami, FL

Hawaii: YWCA Oahu (MSI) - Honolulu, HI

Illinois: The Puerto Rican Cultural Center (MSI) - Chicago, IL Women’s Business Development (MSI) - Chicago, IL

Louisiana: Urban League of Louisiana (MSI) - New Orleans, LA

Ohio: Economic and Community Development Institute (MSI) - Columbus, OH

Oregon: Livelihood NW - Portland, OR

South Carolina: Southern Palmetto Regional Chamber of Commerce (MSI) - Barnwell, SC

Tennessee: Kingsport Chamber Foundation - Kingsport, TN

Texas: Houston Women’s Business Council, Inc. (MSI) - Houston, TX

Virginia: Old Dominion University Research Foundation (MSI) - Norfolk, VA

Wisconsin: Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (MSI) - Milwaukee, WI



To find other WBC locations and additional SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

###

About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO)

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.