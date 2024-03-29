Dime Announces Availability of Zelle® for Business Customers

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced today the launch of Zelle® for Business.



Commenting on the launch of Zelle® for Business, Michael Fegan, Chief Technology and Operations Officer at Dime said “We are very excited to launch Zelle® for business today. It reinforces Dime’s commitment to bring top-tier technology and solutions to our Private & Commercial banking customers. Our business customers will gain the ability to have payments sent directly to their eligible Dime Business Checking account, typically within minutes.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.6 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.