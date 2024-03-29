Tim Haynes Appointed as RealManage's Chief Executive Officer

Plano, Texas, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, one of the nation’s leading community association management companies, is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Haynes as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Haynes brings a wealth of experience in operations, client service, and technology to his new role as CEO. He joined RealManage last February as the Chief Operating Officer and has since focused his attention on leading RealManage’s operations nationwide and delivering industry-leading service for over 3,000 community association clients. Before joining RealManage, he served as President and COO of JLL Building Services Network, a subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle, President and COO of American Home Shield (now FrontDoor), and SVP and CIO of ServiceMaster. He earned his master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University, where he gained a strong foundation in leadership and operations management.

Chris O’Neill, Founder and the previous CEO of RealManage for 15 years, will continue to focus on cultivating M&A relationships and new business opportunities for the company. He remains a member of RealManage’s board of directors, large shareholder, and a senior advisor to the company. "When we hired Tim last year, we were looking for someone who would continue to evolve and shape our field operations, client experience, and technology strategy to drive the next phase of growth at RealManage. Tim has proven himself to be an exceptional leader, and we all believe that this is the right time to make this transition." said Mr. O’Neill. "His extensive experience in operational leadership, coupled with his proven track record of success, will advance our vision as a best-in-class community association management company that helps community associations run like a business while acting like a neighbor.”

“I would like to thank Chris and the rest of the RealManage team for their continued support as I take on this important role.” Mr. Haynes stated. “In the 13 months that I have been a part of RealManage, it has been clear to me from the beginning that the company’s success over the past 20 years has been primarily driven by our extraordinary employees. I truly believe that our people, combined with our commitment to innovation, technology, and client service will be the key to our future success.”

As CEO, Mr. Haynes will play a critical role in ensuring RealManage continues to deliver exceptional service to its clients while making investments in technology, people, and critical business functions to drive growth and expansion. His appointment comes at a time when the company is experiencing unprecedented momentum, and his leadership and expertise will be essential in guiding RealManage through its next phase of growth.

RealManage is one of the largest and fastest-growing association management companies in the country. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

