Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE)

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bluebird Bio Inc. (“Blue” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) securities between April 24, 2023 and December 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants created the false impression to investors that: (i) they could obtain FDA approval for lovo-cel without any box warnings for haematological malignancies; (ii) they would be granted a priority review voucher by the FDA and in turn sell it in order to strengthen their financial position for the lovo-cel launch; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Lyfgenia’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. This caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Blue’s securities at artificially inflated prices

The Complaint further alleges that On December 8, 2023, Blue issued a press release announcing that it received approval from the FDA for its ex-vivo gene therapy drug Lyfgenia for sickle cell disease. The Complaint also alleges that along with the approval came a black box warning for haematological malignancies with a requirement to monitor patients for cancer through complete blood counts at least every six months for at least 15 years, plus viral vector integration site analysis at month 6, 12 and as warranted. Further, the Complaint alleges that the Company’s anticipated priority review voucher was denied by the FDA.

On this news, the price of Blue’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $4.81 per share on December 7, 2023, to $2.86 per share on December 8, 2023.

