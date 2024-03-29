Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q2 2024 Distribution Schedule and Announces Fund Updates

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for April, May and June 2024. The Fund also announced certain updates regarding the composition of the Board.



Distribution Declaration

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share April 2024 April 10, 2024 April 9, 2024 April 23, 2024 $0.1180 May 2024 May 8, 2024 May 7, 2024 May 23, 2024 $0.1180 June 2024 June 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 June 25, 2024 $0.1180



Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2024 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2024 distributions will be made in early 2025 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Update Regarding the Board of Directors

Effective March 29, 2024, Mr. David Levi, an interested Director of the Fund, resigned from the Board. In connection with Mr. Levi’s resignation, at a meeting held on February 22, 2024, the Board approved the appointment of a new interested Director, Mr. Brian F. Hurley, to the Board effective March 29, 2024. Mr. Hurley currently serves as President of the Fund and will continue to serve in such capacity following his appointment to the Board. In addition, the Board previously approved the appointment of a new independent Director, Ms. Betty Whelchel, to the Board effective January 1, 2024. Ms. Whelchel has served as an independent Director of the Fund, and member of the Audit and Nominating and Compensation Committees since January 2024.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/ .

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Fund.

Contact information: