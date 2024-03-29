EasyCare University Announces AFIP Certification Courses

Norcross, GA, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCare University is excited to announce its comprehensive AFIP certification courses for Spring 2024, providing F&I managers, sales consultants, and other dealership personnel with the training to meet the highest compliance standards.

“AFIP certification should be the cornerstone of a dealer’s compliance management system,” says Erica Blackmon, MPFS, Sr. Manager, Training Operations at EasyCare. “The comprehensive AFIP certification courses we offer give franchise dealer employees the tools to provide the best quality customer service—all while meeting the requirements of a complex, highly-regulated transaction.”

All AFIP courses run for 2 days and provide attendees with in-depth compliance knowledge to succeed in passing the certification exam. After passing the exam, attendees will receive a framed diploma for display, a certification logo, professional designation for business cards, and a press release template for trade area newspapers.

To learn more or register for an AFIP class, please visit our EasyCare University page for more information.

ABOUT EASYCARE

Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.