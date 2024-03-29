UPDATE – Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Argenta to Study Osteoarthritis in Canines

Study to determine the efficacy of Telomir-1 on mitigating the clinical signs of osteoarthritis and other age-related diseases



This study is believed to be the first and only known study focused on reversing aging in canines

BALTIMORE, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially address age-related conditions, today announced that Telomir and global animal health contract research, development and manufacturing organisation Argenta have agreed to begin a three to six-months study on the efficacy of Telomir-1 as a treatment for osteoarthritis and other diseases of aging in canines.

The study will evaluate the efficacy of Telomir-1 for mitigating the progression of osteoarthritis based on symptomatic, radiographic, gross pathologic and histopathologic evaluations. In addition, Telomir believes that this study could be used as part of its pre-clinicial program for eventually evaluating Telomir-1 in humans.

It is estimated that nearly 18 million canines in the United States are affected by osteoarthritis. Of those, only one third of the afflicted canines have a confirmed diagnosis and are being treated for the disease. Current treatments only address the symptoms of osteoarthritis, using behavioral therapies like weight management and pain medications such as NSAIDs and injectables.

“Osteoarthritis is the most common ailment in canines yet there are currently no treatments that combat the disease. As with human osteoarthritis, medical professionals are limited to treatments that only help manage the symptoms,” stated Chris Chapman, MD, Co-founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Telomir Pharmaceuticals. “Working with Argenta, a leading worldwide animal health research company, this study has the potential to demonstrate both the efficacy of Telomir-1 as well as a benign safety profile. We believe that Telomir-1 will offer an attractive treatment for this indication. Just as important, we believe that the results of this trial could be used to enable our submission of an Investigation New Drug Application to the FDA to study the potential effect of Telomir-1 on osteoarthritis in humans.”

“Based on our initial research, we believe that Telomir-1 can offer an effective disease-modifying therapy that enhances the quality of life and mobility for canines with osteoarthritis,” commented Dr. Michael Roizen, Special Advisor on Age Reversal to Telomir Pharmaceuticals. “As with human indications, we believe that Telomir-1 may have the potential to treat age-related conditions in canines through telomere regeneration as we believe it may enable the production of more stem cells which essentially may allow the body, in effect, to repair itself.”

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s management related thereto contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Telomir’s technologies potential in reversing age-related decline and TELOMIR-1’s ability to result in an individual’s ability to repair oneself by using TELOMIR-1. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results (including the results of the proposed canine osteoarthritis study referenced herein) to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 and other SEC filings, which are on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at https://ir.telomirpharma.com. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

