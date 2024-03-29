Experience the New Era of Luxury Group Transportation: RoadStallion Inc. Opens New Headquarters

Brentwood, Tennessee, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoadStallion Inc. is excited to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to accommodate its growing fleet and operations. With this move, RoadStallion reinforces its commitment to providing unparalleled group transportation solutions. Its RoadStallions, crafted on the robust Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, are custom-finished to exceed the highest luxury, space, and comfort expectations for eight to thirteen passengers, depending on the configuration chosen. This makes every journey not just a ride but a premium travel experience.

RoadStallion is quite simply in a class of its own. What sets its vehicles apart is the space they offer for luggage, golf bags, and other essentials and the meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of the vehicle's design and functionality. The RoadStallion experience is unmatched, offering a perfect blend of elegance and practicality for clients who demand the best.

The spacious cabin, which is a foot wider than the standard Sprinter, is equipped with air suspension to ensure the smoothest ride on any terrain. RoadStallion vehicles enhance the Mercedes-Benz 3500 Sprinter's renowned maneuverability, reliability, and efficiency to accommodate the extra space with ease without compromising on performance.

RoadStallion vehicles feature oversized, tinted panoramic windows that provide privacy while allowing passengers to enjoy scenic views. The vehicles are also fitted with the latest in entertainment technology, including Wi-Fi, two TVs, Roku, a refrigerator, 110v, and HDMI and USB ports at every seat. Safety is paramount, with front and rear-facing cameras that record footage, a backup camera, and GPS for secure and worry-free journeys.

Luxury is at the forefront of the RoadStallion experience, with diamond-stitched leather reclining/swivel seats ensuring comfort throughout the ride. The unique seating arrangement allows for generous legroom, accommodating three people in a 6 ft to 7.5 ft space and four people in a 4.5 ft to 6 ft space, ensuring that every passenger enjoys their journey in unparalleled comfort.

RoadStallions are made available to limo operators to control and operate as part of their fleet on an exclusive basis in their markets. This allows them to stand out, compete more effectively, and increase their revenue without the financial burden of owning such high-end vehicles.

For any questions or further information regarding RoadStallion Inc., please do not hesitate to reach out. Its headquarters are located at 214 Overlook Circle, Suite 200, Brentwood, TN 37027. Contact details are as follows: for any questions or further information, feel free to call or text at 800.684.4724, or send an email to info@RoadStallion.com.

Please visit the Roadstallion operator portal for inquiries about the new location or to join the network of licensed limousine operators. Experience the RoadStallion difference and elevate small group transportation offerings to unparalleled levels of luxury and comfort.



Media Contact:

Company Name: RoadStallion

Contact Person: Jim Duncan

Phone: (615) 258-5552

Address: 214 Overlook Cir Suite 200

City: Brentwood

State: Tennessee

Postal Code: 37027

Country: US

Website: https://roadstallion.com/

