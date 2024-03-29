Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights

Approximately 41,000 net acres, 91% HBP in three contiguous blocks across Ward, Winkler and Pecos Counties with substantial remaining location inventory

Brought previously announced AGI project online in Q1 2024 treating over 20 MMcf/d

Recommenced drilling operations in Monument Draw in Q4 2023 to execute a six well program Completed two wells in Q4 2023, brought online in Q1 2024 under budget with strong initial results Drilled two additional wells in Q1 2024, currently completing Commenced drilling operations on two additional wells in Q1 2024, currently drilling ahead

Generated full year sales volumes of 13,784 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (48% oil)

Year-end 2023 reserves of approximately 68.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”) with a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of approximately $598.5 million.

Executed a $35.0 million preferred equity raise in December 2023 and an additional $20.0 million preferred equity raise in March 2024 to support drilling program

Continuing strategic alternatives initiative and are working toward closing our previously announced merger agreement with Fury Resources

Management Comments

During Q4 2023, following the preferred equity raise, the Company re-commenced its drilling operations in Monument Draw after operating a three-well pad on non-operated acreage adjacent to the asset. The company also prepared additional locations across all three asset areas to support additional activity in Ward, Winkler, and Pecos Counties. Since the quarter close, the two well Glacier pad drilled in Q4 2023 has been completed and is on production. These wells came online below budget, above projected type curve, with substantial pressure support and 30-day IP’s over 1,950 Boe/d and 1,750 Boe/d, respectively. Two additional wells (Rio Bravo pad) have been drilled to total depth and are currently being completed. The drilling rig has moved onto an additional two-well pad (Vermejo pad) in Monument Draw. All operations have been favorable to plan from both a capital and timing perspective.

During the fourth quarter, workover operations for the acid gas injection (“AGI”) project were substantially completed. Since that time, the facility has restarted operations and began taking acid gas from the Company with approximately 200 MMcf being recently treated at AGI and approximately 175 MMcf of sweet gas being returned to the Company for sales to our midstream partner. As the facility continues to come online, the Company will benefit from the return to production of currently curtailed volumes of up to 750Bbl/d. Additionally, when the AGI is operating at full capacity, we expect to save up to $2.0 million per month in gas treating costs.

Matt Steele, Chief Executive Officer, commented “The operations team has performed exceptionally well on our Monument Draw drilling campaign. The most recent Glacier pad wells represent some of the best the Company has ever drilled from both a cost and performance basis. Bringing the AGI back online to treat our gas represents a new era at Battalion. The difficult steps we took last year to right size the Company and focus on operational excellence are beginning to pay dividends.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the fourth quarter of 2023 were 12,022 Boe/d (46% oil) and $47.2 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 15,696 Boe/d (51% oil) and $76.8 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 is attributable to an approximate 3,674 Boe/d decrease in average daily production and a $10.21 decrease in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 99.7% of the average NYMEX oil price during the fourth quarter of 2023. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $3.0 million during the fourth quarter 2023.

Lease operating and workover expense was $11.87 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $9.89 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily attributable to a decrease in average daily production as a large portion of our lease operating expenses are fixed costs. Gathering and other expense was $13.31 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $11.31 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to midstream disruptions and plant curtailments and an increased percentage of total production requiring H2S treatment, as well as inflationary impacts on costs associated with our own hydrogen sulfide treating plant. General and administrative expense was $4.93 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2.46 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily due to audit, legal and transaction costs associated with the potential merger with Fury Resources. These costs will be substantially reduced in future quarters.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net income available to common stockholders of $27.0 million and net income per diluted share available to common shareholders of $1.63 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $16.6 million, or an adjusted diluted net loss of $1.01 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $10.0 million as compared to $22.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $200.2 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $0.3 million of letters of credit outstanding. Total liquidity on December 31, 2023, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $57.5 million.

On November 8, 2023, the Company obtained a commitment letter from its existing equity stockholders to purchase additional preferred equity securities in an amount up to $55.0 million. An aggregate of 35,000 shares of preferred stock were sold on December 15, 2023, under such support letter for proceeds of $34.1 million, net of discount. On March 27, 2024, the remaining 20,000 shares under such support letter were sold for proceeds of $19.5 million, net of discount.

For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 39,562 $ 60,816 $ 183,634 $ 267,690 Natural gas 2,429 6,914 11,057 46,210 Natural gas liquids 4,921 8,267 23,814 43,501 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 46,912 75,997 218,505 357,401 Other 330 805 2,257 1,663 Total operating revenues 47,242 76,802 220,762 359,064 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 10,656 12,397 44,864 48,095 Workover and other 2,480 1,876 7,149 6,683 Taxes other than income 2,266 2,547 11,943 18,483 Gathering and other 14,718 16,330 63,575 64,117 General and administrative 5,453 3,564 19,025 17,635 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,337 15,479 56,624 51,915 Total operating expenses 47,910 52,193 203,180 206,928 (Loss) income from operations (668 ) 24,609 17,582 152,136 Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 42,430 (21,872 ) 12,689 (110,006 ) Interest expense and other (9,074 ) (10,389 ) (33,319 ) (23,591 ) Total other income expenses 33,356 (32,261 ) (20,630 ) (133,597 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 32,688 (7,652 ) (3,048 ) 18,539 Income tax benefit (provision) — — — — Net income (loss) $ 32,688 $ (7,652 ) $ (3,048 ) $ 18,539 Series A preferred dividends (5,695 ) — (12,047 ) — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 26,993 $ (7,652 ) $ (15,095 ) $ 18,539 Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.64 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.92 ) $ 1.14 Diluted $ 1.63 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.92 ) $ 1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,457 16,345 16,441 16,331 Diluted 16,517 16,345 16,441 16,510





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,529 $ 32,726 Accounts receivable, net 23,021 37,974 Assets from derivative contracts 8,992 16,244 Restricted cash 90 90 Prepaids and other 907 1,131 Total current assets 90,539 88,165 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 755,482 713,585 Unevaluated 58,909 62,621 Gross oil and natural gas properties 814,391 776,206 Less - accumulated depletion (445,975 ) (390,796 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 368,416 385,410 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,640 4,434 Less - accumulated depreciation (1,817 ) (1,209 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,823 3,225 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 4,877 5,379 Operating lease right of use assets 1,027 352 Other assets 17,656 2,827 Total assets $ 485,338 $ 485,358 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 66,525 $ 100,095 Liabilities from derivative contracts 17,191 29,286 Current portion of long-term debt 50,106 35,067 Operating lease liabilities 594 352 Asset retirement obligations — 225 Total current liabilities 134,416 165,025 Long-term debt, net 140,276 182,676 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 16,058 33,649 Asset retirement obligations 17,458 15,244 Operating lease liabilities 490 — Other 2,084 4,136 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock: 98,000 shares of $0.0001 106,535 — par value authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,456,563 and 16,344,815 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 321,012 334,571 Accumulated deficit (252,993 ) (249,945 ) Total stockholders' equity 68,021 84,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 485,338 $ 485,358





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 32,688 $ (7,652 ) $ (3,048 ) $ 18,539 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,337 15,479 56,624 51,915 Stock-based compensation, net 161 670 (1,070 ) 2,210 Unrealized gain on derivative contracts (45,403 ) 3,655 (21,934 ) (20,256 ) Amortization/accretion of financing related costs 1,826 2,722 7,615 5,448 Reorganization items, net — — — (744 ) Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (2,587 ) (3,191 ) 259 4,302 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 530 1,224 (2,052 ) (1,819 ) Other expense (income) 214 51 358 (77 ) Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (234 ) 12,958 36,752 59,518 Changes in working capital 6,758 12,029 (19,163 ) 19,283 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,524 24,987 17,589 78,801 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (16,196 ) (38,467 ) (46,288 ) (125,465 ) Proceeds received from sales of oil and natural gas assets 3,740 331 4,929 332 Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures (17 ) (211 ) (153 ) (1,160 ) Contract asset (3,705 ) — (10,308 ) — Other 1,439 (3 ) (25 ) 163 Net cash used in investing activities (14,739 ) (38,350 ) (51,845 ) (126,130 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings — 15,078 - 35,200 Repayments of borrowings (10,027 ) (10 ) (35,093 ) (95 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (2,508 ) — (2,887 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 33,182 — 94,607 - Other (1 ) 60 (455 ) (432 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,154 12,620 59,059 31,786 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,939 (743 ) 24,803 (15,543 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 42,680 33,559 32,816 48,359 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 57,619 $ 32,816 $ 57,619 $ 32,816





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 510 740 2,415 2,837 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,102 2,315 8,718 9,337 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 246 318 1,163 1,242 Total (MBoe) 1,106 1,444 5,031 5,635 Average daily production (Boe/d) 12,022 15,696 13,784 15,438 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 77.57 $ 82.18 $ 76.04 $ 94.36 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.16 2.99 1.27 4.95 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 20.00 26.00 20.48 35.02 Total per Boe 42.42 52.63 43.43 63.43 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (10.43 ) $ (24.73 ) $ (7.76 ) $ (40.82 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.12 0.04 1.09 (1.55 ) Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — — — — Total per Boe (2.69 ) (12.62 ) (1.84 ) (23.12 ) Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 67.14 $ 57.45 $ 68.28 $ 53.54 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.28 3.03 2.36 3.40 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 20.00 26.00 20.48 35.02 Total per Boe 39.73 40.01 41.59 40.31 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 9.63 $ 8.59 $ 8.92 $ 8.54 Workover and other 2.24 1.30 1.42 1.19 Taxes other than income 2.05 1.76 2.37 3.28 Gathering and other 13.31 11.31 12.64 11.38 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 3.63 1.87 3.39 2.52 Depletion 10.80 10.49 10.97 9.05 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 4.93 $ 2.46 $ 3.78 $ 3.13 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.15 ) (0.46 ) 0.21 (0.39 ) Non-recurring (charges) credits and other: Cash (1.15 ) (0.13 ) (0.60 ) (0.22 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 3.63 $ 1.87 $ 3.39 $ 2.52 Total operating costs, as reported $ 32.16 $ 25.42 $ 29.13 $ 27.52 Total adjusting items (1.30 ) (0.59 ) (0.39 ) (0.61 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 30.86 $ 24.83 $ 28.74 $ 26.91





___________________ (2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. (3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 As Reported: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders - diluted (1) $ 26,993 $ (7,652 ) $ (15,095 ) $ 18,539 Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ (38,604 ) $ 18,156 $ (22,601 ) $ (10,730 ) Natural gas (6,799 ) (14,501 ) 667 (9,526 ) Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (45,403 ) 3,655 (21,934 ) (20,256 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 529 1,224 (2,053 ) (1,819 ) Non-recurring charges (credits) 1,268 194 3,042 1,230 Selected items, before income taxes (43,606 ) 5,073 (20,945 ) (20,845 ) Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Selected items, net of tax $ (43,606 ) $ 5,073 $ (20,945 ) $ (20,845 ) Net (loss) available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2) $ (16,613 ) $ (2,579 ) $ (36,040 ) $ (2,306 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ 1.63 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.92 ) $ 1.12 Impact of selected items (2.64 ) 0.31 (1.27 ) (1.26 ) Diluted net (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (0.14 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 6,524 $ 24,987 $ 17,589 $ 78,801 Changes in working capital (6,758 ) (12,029 ) 19,163 (19,283 ) Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (234 ) 12,958 36,752 59,518 Cash components of selected items 4,707 11,989 3,301 6,276 Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1) $ 4,473 $ 24,947 $ 40,053 $ 65,794





___________________ (1) Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 14, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ 32,688 $ (7,652 ) $ (3,048 ) $ 18,539 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 8,917 9,378 36,511 25,725 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,337 15,479 56,624 51,915 Stock-based compensation 161 670 (1,070 ) 2,210 Interest income (525 ) (227 ) (1,243 ) (369 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — — — — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (45,403 ) 3,655 (21,934 ) (20,256 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 529 1,224 (2,053 ) (1,819 ) Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 1,268 194 2,728 1,061 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,972 $ 22,721 $ 66,515 $ 77,006





___________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net income (loss), as reported $ 32,688 $ (53,799 ) $ (4,748 ) $ 22,811 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 8,917 9,219 9,366 9,009 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,337 13,426 14,713 16,148 Stock-based compensation 161 (686 ) (772 ) 227 Interest income (525 ) (293 ) (234 ) (191 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (45,403 ) 46,805 (2,332 ) (21,004 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 529 (1,878 ) 358 (1,062 ) Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 1,268 831 477 152 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,972 $ 13,625 $ 16,828 $ 26,090 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 66,515





___________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (7,652 ) $ 105,888 $ 13,047 $ (92,744 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 9,378 6,232 5,394 4,721 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 15,479 13,615 12,601 10,220 Stock-based compensation 670 683 473 384 Interest income (227 ) (141 ) (1 ) — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 3,655 (102,112 ) (12,837 ) 91,038 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 1,224 (449 ) (562 ) (2,032 ) Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 194 597 53 217 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 22,721 $ 24,313 $ 18,168 $ 11,804 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 77,006



