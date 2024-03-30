FireScout AX Receives Overwhelming Interest Following Successful Participation at Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Conference in Reno

RENO, Nev., March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireScout AX, a forefront leader in wildfire prevention technology, is pleased to announce its resounding success at the recent Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Conference, held in Reno, NV. The conference, which took place from March 26th to March 27th, 2024 at the Peppermill Resort, provided a platform for FireScout AX to showcase its groundbreaking solutions and engage with industry stakeholders.



At the heart of FireScout AX's impactful presence was the Solutions Session led by AX’s President and CEO, Michael Plaksin, titled "Beyond Borders - FireScout AI, the Global Leader in Wildfire Mitigation."

The session captivated the audience with its visionary approach to combating wildfires on a global scale. Attendees were inspired by FireScout AX's commitment to innovation and its unwavering dedication to safeguarding communities and ecosystems.

The Solutions Session, held on Tuesday, March 26th, drew an impressive crowd of over 100 attendees, filling the room to capacity. The enthusiastic participation and insightful discussions sparked during the session underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts in wildfire prevention and mitigation.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming engagement and commitments generated at the WUI Conference," said Michael Plaksin, President and CEO of FireScout AX. "The robust discussions and shared commitment to addressing the wildfire crisis further reinforce our belief in the power of technology and collaboration to make a meaningful difference."

FireScout AX extends its gratitude to all conference attendees for their active participation and interest in advancing groundbreaking wildfire prevention efforts. Special thanks to Shawn Boon and Lisa Yonkers from the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) for being such gracious hosts. AX looks forward to continuing its collaboration with stakeholders to implement innovative solutions and mitigate the devastating impact of wildfires worldwide.

AX is a leading provider of advanced wildfire prevention technology, committed to safeguarding communities and ecosystems worldwide. Through its cutting-edge AI technology and innovative solutions, FireScout AX aims to mitigate the devastating impact of wildfires and protect lives and livelihoods.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.

FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

